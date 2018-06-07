"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks And His Partner, Topshop Heir Chloe Green, Welcome Their First Child To The World

"We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Meeks himself revealed via Instagram Thursday, June 7, that the two had welcomed a baby boy named Jayden Meeks-Green to the world, confirming reports.

Green posted the exact same photo of their child to her Instagram, as well.

"Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy."

"Please. Much love Jeremy & Chloe."

This is Meeks's second child and Green's first. He fathered another son, Jeremy Meeks Jr, with ex-wife Melissa Meeks.