This Is How Hollywood Is Helping The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

The defensive end for the Houston Texans started a crowdfunding campaign for people affected by Harvey last weekend when the storm initially made landfall, raising more than $500,000 in 24 hours (the original goal was $200,000), according to NFL.com. Watt has now raised more than $10 million and is steadily gaining more support. Earlier in the week, before the team's buses left for Dallas, Watt spoke to reporters, saying, "It's an unbelievable thing to witness what happens in a time of crisis. The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. I think that's what we're seeing right now — humans helping humans. It doesn't matter rich, poor, black, white — it doesn't matter. Everyone is helping everyone. I think that's what is most important in times like this. It's incredible to witness."