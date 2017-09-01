This Is How Hollywood Is Helping The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey
"Stay strong, Houston, and hold on to faith." —Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, just one of several people in Hollywood stepping up in the wake of Hurricane Harvey
Last week, Hurricane Harvey, which was later reduced to a tropical storm, made landfall in Rockport, Texas, causing damage that will have a lasting effect on the city and surrounding communities for years to come.
Many people have been affected by the storm, with some being displaced and others trapped in their homes while city, state, and federal officials aim to find a solution.
Many celebrities have also been vocal about the storm. Here's a list of people in Hollywood who have pledged to help those affected:
1. Oprah Winfrey — actor, producer, and TV personality
ADVERTISEMENT
2. J.J. Watt — athlete
3. Sandra Bullock — actor
4. Leonardo DiCaprio — actor
5. Drake — musician
ADVERTISEMENT
6. Rihanna — musician
7. Kevin Hart — actor
8. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter — musician
9. DJ Khaled — record producer
ADVERTISEMENT
10. T.I. — musician
11. Lady Antebellum — musicians
12. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — actor
13. Chris Brown — musician
ADVERTISEMENT
14. Chris Young — musician
15. Cher — singer and actor
16. Kandi Burruss — musician and TV personality
17. Ellen DeGeneres — comedian and TV personality
ADVERTISEMENT
18. Miley Cyrus — actor and musician
19. Jamie Foxx — actor and singer
20. Sean "Diddy" Combs — record producer
21. The Kardashian family — TV personalities
ADVERTISEMENT
22. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez — actor and singer, athlete
23. Jack Antonoff — musician
24. Nicki Minaj — musician
25. Demi Lovato — singer
26. Tyler Perry — filmmaker
This list will continue to be updated.
If you've been impacted by the storm in Texas or have a tip about rescue, relief, government, or aid efforts, call the BuzzFeed News tipline at (646) 589-8598. Find us on Signal, email, SecureDrop, and more here.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.