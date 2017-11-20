The One Thing You May Not Have Noticed About Blu Cantrell's "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops)" Video

BuzzFeed News

OK, did she really go on a shopping spree at Neiman Marcus? Hmm.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 20, 2017, at 5:37 p.m. ET

Over the years, at BuzzFeed, we've unearthed little pop culture nuggets you may not have noticed when you were younger, like Kelly Rowland texting Nelly via an Excel doc in "Dilemma."

Universal / Columbia

And remember when folks thought J. Lo was saying "Are you Ellie?" in the "I'm Real" remix?

Epic

Well, we've got another doozy for ya — this time from Blu Cantrell, who blessed our ears way back in 2001 with her jam "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

It was an anthem about hitting a trifling man where it hurts most: his wallet.

And one such place where Cantrell shopped, at least according to the lyrics of the song, was Neiman Marcus, a high-end department store.

Dallas Austin

She even pulls up to the store in the music video, ready to presumably max out her ex-lover's credit cards.

Arista

But wait, as pointed out by writer Gabby Noone, the sign in the music video doesn't actually say "Neiman Marcus." It looks more like "Neircus Marman."

just realized in the video for Blu Cantrell’s “hit em up style” she doesn’t shop at Neiman Marcus but rather:
Gabby Noone @twelveoclocke

just realized in the video for Blu Cantrell’s “hit em up style” she doesn’t shop at Neiman Marcus but rather:

It’s unclear if Neircus Marman is an actual store or if it was totally made up for the video.

For good measure, here's the actual store font (top) paired with the one from Cantrell's video (bottom).

Neiman Marcus / Arista
Me, looking at my computer screen:

You, beloved reader, looking at your screen, probably:

Looks like Blu Cantrell didn't shop at Neiman Marcus after all.

But hey, at least we can still play this bop on an endless loop until our heart's content.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Blu Cantrell's representative for comment.

