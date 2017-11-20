The One Thing You May Not Have Noticed About Blu Cantrell's "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops)" Video
OK, did she really go on a shopping spree at Neiman Marcus? Hmm.
Over the years, at BuzzFeed, we've unearthed little pop culture nuggets you may not have noticed when you were younger, like Kelly Rowland texting Nelly via an Excel doc in "Dilemma."
And remember when folks thought J. Lo was saying "Are you Ellie?" in the "I'm Real" remix?
Well, we've got another doozy for ya — this time from Blu Cantrell, who blessed our ears way back in 2001 with her jam "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
It was an anthem about hitting a trifling man where it hurts most: his wallet.
And one such place where Cantrell shopped, at least according to the lyrics of the song, was Neiman Marcus, a high-end department store.
She even pulls up to the store in the music video, ready to presumably max out her ex-lover's credit cards.
But wait, as pointed out by writer Gabby Noone, the sign in the music video doesn't actually say "Neiman Marcus." It looks more like "Neircus Marman."
For good measure, here's the actual store font (top) paired with the one from Cantrell's video (bottom).
Me, looking at my computer screen:
You, beloved reader, looking at your screen, probably:
Looks like Blu Cantrell didn't shop at Neiman Marcus after all.
But hey, at least we can still play this bop on an endless loop until our heart's content.
