Hillary Clinton Appeared On The Revival Of "Murphy Brown" And Threw Shade At Trump

Thursday's premiere of CBS' Murphy Brown revival not only reintroduced Americans to the familiar face of actor Candice Bergen as the iconic news anchor, the show also welcomed a familiar political face for a brief cameo: Hillary Clinton.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state appeared in a surprise roll to interview as Murphy's (Bergen) secretary, and there were more than a few jokes that alluded to topics in the real world.

"I also assume you've had previous secretarial experience," Bergen's character said at one point during the interview.

"Absolutely. For four years I was a secretary...I...," said Clinton's character, who spells her first name with one "L".

"I was the secretary of a very large organization."

So coy, Hilary with one "L."

Naturally, those pesky emails came up too.

"And you have all the requisite skills, computer, email?" Murphy asks.

"Emails," Hilary says flatly. "I do have some experience with emails."