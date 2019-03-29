British Indie Duo Her's Were Killed In An Arizona Car Crash While On Their US Tour

Both members of the British band Her’s were killed in a car accident Wednesday in Arizona as they traveled the US as part of a tour, their record label confirmed.

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died in a car crash while traveling from a show in Phoenix to another in Santa Ana, California. Tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson was also killed in the accident.

According to the Associated Press, a pick-up truck and van, which was carrying the band, collided head on. The truck’s driver was also killed.



“We are all heartbroken,” staff with the band’s label, Heist or Hit, said in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday.

“As humans, they were warm, gentle and hilarious,” the Heist or Hit staff said. “Each time they stopped by the office made for an uplifting experience. To say they were close would be an underestimation of a friendship that was genuinely beautiful to witness; they loved one another like brothers.”