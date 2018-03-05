Here's How The Oscars Addressed The "Envelopegate" Snafu At This Year's Ceremony

Spoiler: Everything was fine this time around.

You remember the drama of it all, right?

Picture it: Faye Dunaway standing beside a bewildered-looking Warren Beatty, as she took the envelope from him and confidently announced that La La Land had won Best Picture.

Then moments later Jordan Horowitz, producer of the "winning" film, rushed to the microphone and said, "There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture."