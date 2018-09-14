Here's How Eddie Redmayne Celebrated The 20th Anniversary Of "Harry Potter" Being Published In The US

The novels have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide and Sorcerer's Stone remains one of the best-selling in the series.

JK Rowling, the series' author, has been credited with sparking an interest in reading for an entire generation of children.

"It radically changed the importance with which children's books were viewed," Dr. Michelle Smith told ABC news last year. "Nobody wanted to touch fantasy stories — they were seen as old-fashioned."

The Harry Potter universe has since gone on to become a billion dollar franchise, with books, films, plays, and amusement parks created in the vision crafted by Rowling in the late '90s.