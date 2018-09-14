BuzzFeed News

Here's How Eddie Redmayne Celebrated The 20th Anniversary Of "Harry Potter" Being Published In The US

The star of Fantastic Beasts showed his love for one of the most beloved children's book series of all time.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on September 14, 2018, at 8:01 a.m. ET

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Scholastic provided BuzzFeed News with a clip of actor Eddie Redmayne reading one of his favorite passages from the beloved children's book.

The novels have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide and Sorcerer's Stone remains one of the best-selling in the series.

JK Rowling, the series' author, has been credited with sparking an interest in reading for an entire generation of children.

"It radically changed the importance with which children's books were viewed," Dr. Michelle Smith told ABC news last year. "Nobody wanted to touch fantasy stories — they were seen as old-fashioned."

The Harry Potter universe has since gone on to become a billion dollar franchise, with books, films, plays, and amusement parks created in the vision crafted by Rowling in the late '90s.

Eager fans of the enduring series will get another chance to dive back into the Wizarding World when Redmayne reprises his role as Newt Scamander, the notable Magizoologist, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald this fall.

The sequel is a follow-up to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

According to the trailer, this installment will delve into the history of how Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) became one of the most powerful dark wizards of all time. But, he'll have some difficulty, it seems, since Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) has tasked Newt with helping him thwart the villain's plan.

Ultimately, there are five planned films in the series, and fans have speculated that the series will end with a legendary battle between Dumbledore and Grindlewald.

The next offering of Fantastic Beasts debuts in theaters on Nov. 16.

