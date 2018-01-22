BuzzFeed News

Here Are All The Big Winners At The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Here Are All The Big Winners At The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards

It was another good night for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe Big SickGet OutLady BirdMudbound
Winner: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriJudi Dench, Victoria &amp; AbdulSally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterMargot Robbie, I, TonyaSaoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Winner: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest HourJames Franco, The Disaster ArtistTimothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your NameDaniel Kaluuya, Get OutDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Winner: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Winner: This Is Us, NBCThe Crown, NetflixGame of Thrones, HBOThe Handmaid’s Tale, HuluStranger Things, Netflix
Winner: This Is Us, NBC

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Claire Foy, The CrownMillie Bobby Brown, Stranger ThingsLaura Linney, OzarkElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s TaleRobin Wright, House of Cards
Winner: Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is UsJason Bateman, OzarkPeter Dinklage, Game of ThronesDavid Harbour, Stranger ThingsBob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little LiesLaura Dern, Big Little LiesJessica Lange, Feud: Bette and JoanSusan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and JoanReese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Winner: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little LiesBenedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying DetectiveJeff Daniels, GodlessRobert De Niro, The Wizard of LiesGeoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriSteve Carell, Battle of the SexesWillem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectWoody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriRichard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Winner: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Allison Janney, I, TonyaMary J. Blige, MudboundHong Chau, DownsizingHolly Hunter, The Big SickLaurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Winner: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Winner: Veep, HBOBlack-ish, ABCCurb Your Enthusiasm, HBOGLOW, NetflixOrange Is the New Black, Netflix
Winner: Veep, HBO

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepUzo Aduba, Orange Is the New BlackAlison Brie, GLOWJane Fonda, Grace and FrankieLily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: William H. Macy, ShamelessAnthony Anderson, Black-ishAziz Ansari, Master of NoneLarry David, Curb Your EnthusiasmSean Hayes, Will &amp; GraceMarc Maron, GLOW
Winner: William H. Macy, Shameless

