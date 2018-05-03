Helena Bonham Carter Will Officially Play Princess Margaret In "The Crown"

PA Archive / PA images

The entire cast is being replaced for the forthcoming season. Each season examines a decade of the Queen and the royal family's lives, with the first two covering Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s first two decades as a couple. Colman is one of Britain's most respected actors, known for her roles in Broadchurch, Hot Fuzz, The Night Manager, and Fleabag.

Tobias Menzies (from Game of Thrones and Rome) will play Prince Philip, replacing Matt Smith.