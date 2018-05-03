BuzzFeed News

Helena Bonham Carter Will Officially Play Princess Margaret In "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter Will Officially Play Princess Margaret In "The Crown"

Bonham Carter said: "I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about — doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret."

By Michael Blackmon and Scott Bryan

Michael Blackmon

Scott Bryan

Posted on May 3, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET

There has been speculation for months but it has finally been confirmed: Helena Bonham Carter has OFFICIALLY been cast as Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Carter will be replacing Vanessa Kirby as the rebellious sister of Queen Elizabeth II.

Theories regarding who would take on the massive role have been brewing for months, with several outlets reporting that Bonham Carter was the studio's initial pick for the princess.

In January, after the rumors first emerged, Kirby put a picture of the pair on her Instagram page, with the caption "Honoured @thecrownnetflix."

This isn't Bonham Carter's first time playing a royal: In 2010, she appeared as the Queen Mother opposite Colin Firth in The King's Speech.

Carter will be joining acclaimed British actor Olivia Colman, who is taking over from Claire Foy as the Queen.

The entire cast is being replaced for the forthcoming season. Each season examines a decade of the Queen and the royal family's lives, with the first two covering Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s first two decades as a couple. Colman is one of Britain's most respected actors, known for her roles in Broadchurch, Hot Fuzz, The Night Manager, and Fleabag.

Tobias Menzies (from Game of Thrones and Rome) will play Prince Philip, replacing Matt Smith.

It was also announced today that Jason Watkins will be joining The Crown as Harold Wilson, who was the Labour prime minister twice in the 1960s and ’70s.

Watkins starred as Tim Ifield in the acclaimed fourth series of the British police dramaLine of Duty, clashing onscreen with DCI Roz Huntley (played by Westworld's Thandie Newton). He's also known for his role as the infuriatingly difficult Simon Harwood in the British sitcom W1A.

In a statement released by Netflix, Watkins said:

I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. And so thrilled to be working once again with Peter Morgan [the show's creator]. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history.

So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia, and the whole team.

Netflix says that The Crown Season 3 will debut in 2019.

