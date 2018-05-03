Helena Bonham Carter Will Officially Play Princess Margaret In "The Crown"
Bonham Carter said: "I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about — doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret."
There has been speculation for months but it has finally been confirmed: Helena Bonham Carter has OFFICIALLY been cast as Princess Margaret in The Crown.
Carter will be replacing Vanessa Kirby as the rebellious sister of Queen Elizabeth II.
In January, after the rumors first emerged, Kirby put a picture of the pair on her Instagram page, with the caption "Honoured @thecrownnetflix."
Carter will be joining acclaimed British actor Olivia Colman, who is taking over from Claire Foy as the Queen.
It was also announced today that Jason Watkins will be joining The Crown as Harold Wilson, who was the Labour prime minister twice in the 1960s and ’70s.
In a statement released by Netflix, Watkins said:
I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. And so thrilled to be working once again with Peter Morgan [the show's creator]. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history.
So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia, and the whole team.
Netflix says that The Crown Season 3 will debut in 2019.
