Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Are Leaving "Project Runway" To Make A New Amazon Reality Series

Amazon announced Friday that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be leaving Project Runway to make a new fashion reality series for Amazon Prime Video.

According to a press release about the new show, “details remain close to the vest.” However, viewers can expect the show to help make fashion accessible to a wide audience.

The release also said that the series “will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity.”

The forthcoming series caters to “the cord cutter generation and streaming consumers,” which is why Amazon Fashion will “create a shoppable experience for viewers.”

The fashion mavens have been attached to Project Runway since it premiered in 2004. Klum acted as host and judge and Gunn often acted as a mentor to the up-and-coming designer contestants.