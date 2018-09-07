BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Are Leaving "Project Runway" To Make A New Amazon Reality Series

Arts & Entertainment

Heidi Klum And Tim Gunn Are Leaving "Project Runway" To Make A New Amazon Reality Series

But don't worry, they're still in.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 7, 2018, at 11:58 a.m. ET

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Amazon announced Friday that Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will be leaving Project Runway to make a new fashion reality series for Amazon Prime Video.

According to a press release about the new show, “details remain close to the vest.” However, viewers can expect the show to help make fashion accessible to a wide audience.

The release also said that the series “will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity.”

The forthcoming series caters to “the cord cutter generation and streaming consumers,” which is why Amazon Fashion will “create a shoppable experience for viewers.”

The fashion mavens have been attached to Project Runway since it premiered in 2004. Klum acted as host and judge and Gunn often acted as a mentor to the up-and-coming designer contestants.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said of her departure.

“I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart,” she said.

Gunn offered similar sentiments and thanked fans, as well as the show itself “for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me!”

“I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure,” Gunn said.

In the words of Klum, auf Wiedersehen!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
ADVERTISEMENT