HBO Cut The Scene In "Big Little Lies" Where Reese Witherspoon Throws A Cone Of Ice Cream At Meryl Streep And Fans Feel Slighted

Viewers are feeling bereft after learning a highly anticipated scene between Oscar-winning actors Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon was cut from the fifth episode of Big Little Lies, titled, "Kill Me."

Last year, when audiences were ravenous for a sliver of information about the second season, they were rewarded with stills that captured Witherspoon's character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, throwing a huge cone of ice cream at Mary Louise Wright, played by Streep.

The scene was not cut completely, just the ice cream-throwing part.

That said, the scene was still tense, as Witherspoon's character uses this encounter with Streep's Mary Louise to call her out for trying to paint Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) as an unfit parent.

It all happens very quickly. The most discourteous thing that happens is Madeline mutters "she's psycho" as Mary Louise walks away.