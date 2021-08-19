Have You Quit Your Job Recently?

 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News wants to hear from you.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on August 19, 2021, at 2:49 p.m. ET

Nadia_bormotova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s no secret that the pandemic has changed people’s relationship to work. For white collar workers, working from home has become a new normal. And essential workers, who were lauded at the beginning of the crisis for putting themselves in harm's way for the greater good, are no longer met with public displays of adulation.

Regardless, however, it seems more laborers, no matter the industry, are deciding whether or not their current job or career is what they want to do for the rest of their lives. Burnout has become a hot button topic.

I’m interested in speaking with people who have decided to throw in the towel and quit, people who no longer subscribe to the belief of “hustle culture.” Have you already quit your job? Are you planning to quit your job? “I don’t dream of labor” has become a popular refrain on social media, and I’m curious about people who have decided to opt out. How has your relationship to work changed and what new paths are you forging to create a life that best suits you?

If that’s you, fill out this form here. I’ll reach out to set up a time to chat during a follow-up interview.

