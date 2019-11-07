Hasan Minhaj Said He Regrets Not Wearing Whiteface During His Justin Trudeau Interview

Comedian Hasan Minhaj on Thursday joked about how he would've approached his interview with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this year had he known about the politician's brown- and blackface scandals beforehand.

"Had I known, I would've shown up to the interview in whiteface," said Minhaj, host of Netflix's Patriot Act, on BuzzFeed News' Twitter morning show, AM to DM. "And I'd be like, JT, I came as you. Halloween came early! It's for the interview."



Back in September, on the episode of Minhaj's show titled "The Two Sides of Canada," he grilled the Canadian leader on a range of topics, including Quebec's controversial secularism bill, which would prevent certain people from wearing religious symbols at work; the country's sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, even though Canada has been vocally critical of the regime, slamming the Saudi kingdom for its role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi; and Trudeau's "misleading" take that the country will meet its Paris climate agreement goals.

Prior to Trudeau narrowly winning reelection as the head of the Canadian government in late October, it seemed as though the scandals had threatened his chances of victory. There were two old photos uncovered of the prime minister wearing blackface and a third image of him in brownface.