Here Are All The Winners From The 2018 Grammy Awards

Here Are All The Winners From The 2018 Grammy Awards

It was a big night for Bruno Mars, who walked away with six awards, including Album of the Year.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

Last updated on January 28, 2018, at 11:06 p.m. ET

Posted on January 28, 2018, at 6:55 p.m. ET

Album of the Year

Winner: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino

4:44, Jay-Z

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama, Lorde

Record of the Year

Winner: “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Despacito (Remix),” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

Song of the Year

Winner: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

“Despacito (Remix),” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“4:44,” Jay-Z

“Issues,” Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255,” Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

Best Country Album

Winner: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

Best Comedy Album

Winner: The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Dave Chappelle

Cinco, Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust, Sarah Silverman

What Now?, Kevin Hart

Best Rap Album

Winner: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

4:44, Jay-Z

Culture, Migos

Laila’s Wisdom, Rapsody

Flower Boy, Tyler, the Creator

Best Pop Solo Performance

Winner: “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson

“Praying,” Kesha

“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga

“What About Us,” Pink

Best New Artist

Winner: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Winner: “LOYALTY.," Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

“PRBLMS,” 6LACK

“Crew,” GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud,” Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé

“Love Galore,” SZA feat. Travis Scott

Best Pop Vocal Album

Winner: ÷ (Divide), Ed Sheeran

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay

Lust for Life, Lana Del Rey

Evolve, Imagine Dragons

Rainbow, Kesha

Joanne, Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Winner: “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

“Something Just Like This,” the Chainsmokers and Coldplay

“Despacito (Remix),” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons

“Stay,” Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Rock Album

Winner: A Deeper Understanding, the War on Drugs

Emperor of Sand, Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More

Villains, Queens of the Stone Age

Best Rock Song

Winner: “Run,” Foo Fighters

“Atlas, Rise!” Metallica

“Blood in the Cut,” K. Flay

“Go to War,” Nothing More

“The Stage,” Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Performance

Winner: “You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen

“The Promise,” Chris Cornell

“Run,” Foo Fighters

“No Good,” Kaleo

“Go to War,” Nothing More

Best Alternative Music Album

Winner: Sleep Well Beast, the National

Everything Now, Arcade Fire

Humanz, Gorillaz

American Dream, LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy, Father John Misty

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Winner: Starboy, the Weeknd

Free 6LACK, 6LACK

Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino

American Teen, Khalid

CTRL, SZA

Best R&B Album

Winner: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars

Freudian, Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule, Ledisi

Gumbo, PJ Morton

Feel the Real, Musiq Soulchild

Best R&B Song

Winner: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

“First Began,” PJ Morton

“Location,” Khalid

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Supermodel,” SZA

Best R&B Performance

Winner: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

“Get You,” Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

“Distraction,” Kehlani

“High,” Ledisi

“The Weekend,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Winner: “Redbone,” Childish Gambino

“Laugh and Move On,” the Baylor Project

“What I’m Feelin,'” Anthony Hamilton feat. the HamilTones

“All the Way," Ledisi

“Still,” Mali Music

Best Rap Song

Winner: “HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar

“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B

“Chase Me,” Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi

“Sassy,” Rapsody

“The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance

Winner: “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

“Bounce Back,” Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B

“4:44,” Jay-Z

“Bad and Boujee,” Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Country Song

Winner: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance

Winner: “Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Losing You,” Alison Krauss

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Winner: “Better Man,” Little Big Town

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Winner: 3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk

Migration, Bonobo

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

A Moment Apart, Odesza

What Now, Sylvan Esso

Best Dance Recording

Winner: “Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem

“Bambro Koyo Ganda,” Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

“Cola,” Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda,” Gorillaz feat. DRAM

“Line of Sight,” Odesza feat. Wynne & Mansionair

Best Americana Album

Winner: The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Southern Blood, Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb

Beast Epic, Iron & Wine

Brand New Day, the Mavericks

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Winner: La La Land, Various artists

Baby Driver, Various artists

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2, Various artists

Hidden Figures: The Album, Various artists

Moana: The Songs, Various artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Winner: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, composer

Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer, composer

Game of Thrones: Season 7, Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures, Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Winner: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana: The Songs

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall

Producer of the Year, Nonclassical

Winner: Greg Kurstin

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Winner: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various artists

Nobody But Me, Michael Bublé

Triplicate, Bob Dylan

In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Winner: Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion

What If, the Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit, Alex Han

Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez

Best Metal Performance

Winner: “Sultan’s Curse,” Mastodon

“Invisible Enemy,” August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie,” Body Count

“Forever,” Code Orange

“Clockworks,” Meshuggah

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Winner: Dreams and Daggers, Cécile McLorin Salvant

The Journey, the Baylor Project

A Social Call, Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass and Blind, Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter, Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Winner: “Miles Beyond,” John McLaughlin, soloist; track from Live at Ronnie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension

“Can’t Remember Why,” Sara Caswell, soloist; track from Whispers on the Wind by Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

“Dance of Shiva,” Billy Childs, soloist; track from Rebirth by Billy Childs

“Whisper Not,” Fred Hersch, soloist; track from Open Book by Fred Hersch

“Ilimba,” Chris Potter, soloist; track from The Dreamer is the Dream by Chris Pott

Best Gospel Album

Winner: Let Them Fall in Love, Cece Winans

Crossover, Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me, Le’Andria

Close, Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song, Anita Wilson

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Winner: Chain Breaker, Zach Williams

Rise, Danny Gokey

Echoes, Matt Maher

Lifer, MercyMe

Hills And Valleys, Tauren Wells

Best Latin Pop Album

Winner: El Dorado, Shakira

Lo Único Constante, Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte, Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017, La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Natalia Lafourcade

Best New Age Album

Winner: Dancing on Water, Peter Kater

Reflection, Brian Eno

Songversation: Medicine, India.Arie

Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5, Kitaro

Spiral Revelation, Steve Roach

