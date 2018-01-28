Here Are All The Winners From The 2018 Grammy Awards
It was a big night for Bruno Mars, who walked away with six awards, including Album of the Year.
Album of the Year
Record of the Year
Winner: “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
“Redbone,” Childish Gambino
“Despacito (Remix),” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.,” Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar
Song of the Year
Winner: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
“Despacito (Remix),” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“4:44,” Jay-Z
“Issues,” Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255,” Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
Best Country Album
Winner: From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Comedy Album
Best Rap Album
Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner: “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran
“Love So Soft,” Kelly Clarkson
“Praying,” Kesha
“Million Reasons,” Lady Gaga
“What About Us,” Pink
ADVERTISEMENT
Best New Artist
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Winner: “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man
“Something Just Like This,” the Chainsmokers and Coldplay
“Despacito (Remix),” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Thunder,” Imagine Dragons
“Stay,” Zedd & Alessia Cara
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Rock Album
Winner: A Deeper Understanding, the War on Drugs
Emperor of Sand, Mastodon
Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves, Nothing More
Villains, Queens of the Stone Age
Best Rock Song
Winner: “Run,” Foo Fighters
“Atlas, Rise!” Metallica
“Blood in the Cut,” K. Flay
“Go to War,” Nothing More
“The Stage,” Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rock Performance
Winner: “You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen
“The Promise,” Chris Cornell
“Run,” Foo Fighters
“No Good,” Kaleo
“Go to War,” Nothing More
Best Alternative Music Album
Winner: Sleep Well Beast, the National
Everything Now, Arcade Fire
Humanz, Gorillaz
American Dream, LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy, Father John Misty
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Winner: Starboy, the Weeknd
Free 6LACK, 6LACK
Awaken, My Love!, Childish Gambino
American Teen, Khalid
CTRL, SZA
Best R&B Album
Best R&B Song
Winner: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
“First Began,” PJ Morton
“Location,” Khalid
“Redbone,” Childish Gambino
“Supermodel,” SZA
Best R&B Performance
Winner: “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
“Get You,” Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis
“Distraction,” Kehlani
“High,” Ledisi
“The Weekend,” SZA
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Performance
Winner: “HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar
“Bounce Back,” Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B
“4:44,” Jay-Z
“Bad and Boujee,” Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Best Country Song
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Country Solo Performance
Winner: “Either Way,” Chris Stapleton
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Losing You,” Alison Krauss
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Winner: “Better Man,” Little Big Town
“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Winner: 3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk
Migration, Bonobo
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
A Moment Apart, Odesza
What Now, Sylvan Esso
Best Dance Recording
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Americana Album
Winner: The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Southern Blood, Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb
Beast Epic, Iron & Wine
Brand New Day, the Mavericks
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Winner: La La Land, Various artists
Baby Driver, Various artists
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2, Various artists
Hidden Figures: The Album, Various artists
Moana: The Songs, Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Winner: La La Land, Justin Hurwitz, composer
Arrival, Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer, composer
Game of Thrones: Season 7, Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures, Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, and Hans Zimmer, composers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
ADVERTISEMENT
Producer of the Year, Nonclassical
Winner: Greg Kurstin
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Winner: Tony Bennett Celebrates 90, Various artists
Nobody But Me, Michael Bublé
Triplicate, Bob Dylan
In Full Swing, Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland, Sarah McLachlan
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Winner: Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion
What If, the Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit, Alex Han
Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez
Best Metal Performance
Winner: “Sultan’s Curse,” Mastodon
“Invisible Enemy,” August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie,” Body Count
“Forever,” Code Orange
“Clockworks,” Meshuggah
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Winner: Dreams and Daggers, Cécile McLorin Salvant
The Journey, the Baylor Project
A Social Call, Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass and Blind, Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter, Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Winner: “Miles Beyond,” John McLaughlin, soloist; track from Live at Ronnie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th Dimension
“Can’t Remember Why,” Sara Caswell, soloist; track from Whispers on the Wind by Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
“Dance of Shiva,” Billy Childs, soloist; track from Rebirth by Billy Childs
“Whisper Not,” Fred Hersch, soloist; track from Open Book by Fred Hersch
“Ilimba,” Chris Potter, soloist; track from The Dreamer is the Dream by Chris Pott
Best Gospel Album
Winner: Let Them Fall in Love, Cece Winans
Crossover, Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me, Le’Andria
Close, Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song, Anita Wilson
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Winner: Chain Breaker, Zach Williams
Rise, Danny Gokey
Echoes, Matt Maher
Lifer, MercyMe
Hills And Valleys, Tauren Wells
Best Latin Pop Album
Winner: El Dorado, Shakira
Lo Único Constante, Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte, Juanes
Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017, La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Natalia Lafourcade
Best New Age Album
Winner: Dancing on Water, Peter Kater
Reflection, Brian Eno
Songversation: Medicine, India.Arie
Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5, Kitaro
Spiral Revelation, Steve Roach
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.