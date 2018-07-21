The First Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s "Glass" Has Debuted At Comic-Con

James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Willis are all starring in the third installment of the Unbreakable trilogy.

The first trailer for Glass, the third film in M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable series, debuted at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

The film, a sequel to 2016's Split and 2000's Unbreakable, sees James McAvoy return as Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with 24 split personalities, including the animal-like The Beast, who abducts and devours women.

Also receiving top-billing is Bruce Willis as David Dunn, the security guard from the 2000 film who survived a deadly train crash to discover he has superhuman strength.

And, of course, Samuel L. Jackson is back as Elijah Price, aka the super smart, yet super fragile, Mr. Glass.