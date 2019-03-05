 Skip To Content
The First "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Trailer Is Officially Here

The six-episode final season will premiere on HBO on April 14 — less than six weeks from now!

By Michael Blackmon

Last updated on March 5, 2019, at 11:33 a.m. ET

Posted on March 5, 2019, at 11:01 a.m. ET

Helen Sloane / HBO

The trailer for the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones debuted on Tuesday.

Fans of the long-running series have waited for more than a year to find out the fate of their beloved (or hated) characters, and finally people are getting a proper glimpse at what lies ahead.

The trailer begins with a panicked-looking Arya Stark, who says in a voiceover, "I know death. He's got many faces."

HBO / Via youtube.com

"I look forward to seeing this one," Arya says while running from something unknown.

One of her eyes is noticeably bloody, too.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Cersei Lannister, current occupant of the Iron Throne, looks victorious while standing next to her faithful servant, Qyburn.

HBO / Via youtube.com

There's a stunning shot of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen marching toward Winterfell...

HBO / Via youtube.com

... with Drogon and Rhaegal in tow.

Then there's a glimpse of Sansa, who looks stunned by the size of the dragons.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Some old faces are featured, like Gendry, the bastard son of Robert Baratheon.

HBO / Via youtube.com

As well as the lovebirds Missandei and Greyworm.

HBO / Via youtube.com

Cersei's previous triumphant look has been replaced by another shot, where she looks downcast and devastated, yet it still seems as if she's scheming something.

HBO / Via youtube.com

And finally, just finally, it looks like we may see someone other than Daenerys mount and ride a dragon this season.

HBO / Via youtube.com

But wait! We get one last brief acknowledgement of the ultimate villain on the show: The Night King, who could very possibly threaten the existence of all the living in Westeros.

HBO / Via youtube.com

A teaser was released back in January showing Jon, Arya, and Sansa Stark roaming the crypts of Winterfell and confronting some morbid statues.

So what do you think of the trailer? Who are you betting will take the Iron Throne once and for all? Let us know in the comments!

