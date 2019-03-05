The First "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Trailer Is Officially Here

The six-episode final season will premiere on HBO on April 14 — less than six weeks from now!

Helen Sloane / HBO

The trailer for the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones debuted on Tuesday. Fans of the long-running series have waited for more than a year to find out the fate of their beloved (or hated) characters, and finally people are getting a proper glimpse at what lies ahead.

The trailer begins with a panicked-looking Arya Stark, who says in a voiceover, "I know death. He's got many faces."

"I look forward to seeing this one," Arya says while running from something unknown. One of her eyes is noticeably bloody, too.

Cersei Lannister, current occupant of the Iron Throne, looks victorious while standing next to her faithful servant, Qyburn.

There's a stunning shot of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen marching toward Winterfell...

... with Drogon and Rhaegal in tow. Then there's a glimpse of Sansa, who looks stunned by the size of the dragons.

Some old faces are featured, like Gendry, the bastard son of Robert Baratheon.

As well as the lovebirds Missandei and Greyworm.

Cersei's previous triumphant look has been replaced by another shot, where she looks downcast and devastated, yet it still seems as if she's scheming something.

And finally, just finally, it looks like we may see someone other than Daenerys mount and ride a dragon this season.

But wait! We get one last brief acknowledgement of the ultimate villain on the show: The Night King, who could very possibly threaten the existence of all the living in Westeros.