The Teaser Trailer For "Frozen II" Will Give You Chills

The sequel to Frozen opens in theaters on Nov. 22.

Disney on Wednesday morning released the highly anticipated trailer for Frozen II, the follow-up to its massive 2013 hit. Several of the actors in the original films will be reprising their roles in the sequel, including Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf). The teaser opens with the familiar face of Elsa, who, as you may remember, has the ability control and create snow and ice.

Disney

From the looks of the trailer, Elsa is stranded somewhere and is trying to use her magical abilities to cross a huge body of water.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney

Plot details are unknown, but nearly every shot in the trailer shows each of the characters looking a bit distressed, like Anna here, who is surrounded by what look like diamond ice crystals.

Disney

There were also glimpses of Kristoff and his reindeer Sven on an outdoor mission.

Disney

We also got a sneak peak of Elsa in another bind, this time with an appearance by Olaf the snowman.

Disney

It's been nearly six years since Frozen was released, earning more than $1.2 billion worldwide. The film was so popular that it's now one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, and the movie's breakout song — "Let It Go" — was a hit as well. The movie won two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for, of course, "Let It Go."

Disney