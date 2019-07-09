"Friends" Will No Longer Be Available On Netflix Starting In 2020

Netflix officially announced on Tuesday the show Friends, one of the most popular show's on its platform, would no longer be available for streaming come 2020.

"The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye," tweeted the steaming giant's official Twitter account, a subtle nod to how Friends famously titled episodes.

"We're sorry to see Friends go," the company said, right before announcing the show's new home.

Speculation had been brewing for a while that Netflix would be relinquishing the beloved title, which the company reportedly paid $100 million to keep last year — The show will instead be featured on Warner Media's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.