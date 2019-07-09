 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

"Friends" Will No Longer Be Available On Netflix Starting In 2020

Trending

"Friends" Will No Longer Be Available On Netflix Starting In 2020

The show will instead be featured on Warner Media's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 9, 2019, at 3:29 p.m. ET

Getty Images / Warner Bros. Television

Netflix officially announced on Tuesday the show Friends, one of the most popular show's on its platform, would no longer be available for streaming come 2020.

"The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye," tweeted the steaming giant's official Twitter account, a subtle nod to how Friends famously titled episodes.

"We're sorry to see Friends go," the company said, right before announcing the show's new home.

Speculation had been brewing for a while that Netflix would be relinquishing the beloved title, which the company reportedly paid $100 million to keep last year — The show will instead be featured on Warner Media's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕
Netflix US @netflix

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans of the series, again didn't take the news so well.

There were countless appropriately timed Friends GIFs used.

@netflix
Kenny Lannister @KennJB

@netflix

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a ton of jokes, presumably from Netflix subscribers, about how this news may lead people to cancel their service.

I might cancel my Netflix account. The only reason I have it is to watch Friends and the Office...
Christian Gutierrez @Guti_Speaks

I might cancel my Netflix account. The only reason I have it is to watch Friends and the Office...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Netflix also parted ways with The Office, another heavily watched show that will be leaving the platform in 2021— a double dose of bad news for fans of both series.

The One Where Netflix Loses it’s Members. No Office or Friends? Idk what’s going on. https://t.co/g1fDo3YJBr
Zach Willingham @ZWillingham

The One Where Netflix Loses it’s Members. No Office or Friends? Idk what’s going on. https://t.co/g1fDo3YJBr

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were a few folks who criticized the company for choosing not to keep shows like One Day at a Time on its service, especially after shelling out so much money to keep Friends.

y'all just spent all that fucking money to save it instead of renewing One day at a time, lmao now you lost Friends and one day at a time has a new network bitch https://t.co/AgeiGpAAAY
Micah | ST ruined me @MagicalMicah

y'all just spent all that fucking money to save it instead of renewing One day at a time, lmao now you lost Friends and one day at a time has a new network bitch https://t.co/AgeiGpAAAY

Reply Retweet Favorite

The sitcom will be available on Netflix for the remainder of the year. It is unclear exactly when it will be removed from the platform. Netflix did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.

ADVERTISEMENT