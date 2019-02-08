Fiji Water Blasted "Fiji Water Girl" For Suing It Amid Her "15 Minutes Of Internet Fame"

Model Kelleth Cuthbert — whose real name is Kelly Steinbach — became a viral meme known as the "Fiji Water Girl" at the 2019 Golden Globes in January.

She made headlines again earlier this month when she decided to sue the company for unauthorized use of her likeness and identity, but she is now also being countersued by the bottled water company.

"The irony is not lost on Fiji," lawyers for the bottled water company wrote, "that Ms. Steinbach has now bitten the hand that feeds her by suing the very company that is entirely responsible for providing her the opportunity and the means to capitalize on her fleeting 15 minutes of internet fame."



In her lawsuit filed Jan. 31, Steinbach claimed Fiji and its parent company, the Wonderful Company, used a cardboard cutout of her advertising its product without her consent and that the company pressured her into being filmed signing a "fake document" to "simulate" being signed as a Fiji Water Ambassador. She also said that the viral moment from the Golden Globes led to at least $12 million in brand exposure for the company and she would like her fair share.



Fiji Water dismissed Steinbach's claims, and responded in kind with a countersuit, saying the model reneged on a valid agreement between herself and the company and alleging she is now attempting to "extort close to half a million dollars from Fiji."



The company denied Steinbach's claim that she signed fake documents, citing photographic and video footage of her signing the agreement that they say was authentic.

To support its claim that Steinbach was aware of her likeness being used, Fiji says in the countersuit that she posted images of her cutout on Instagram with "approving commentary" like the "LOLs" surrounding the image.



Fiji also provided examples in the suit of times Steinbach retweeted images of her meme that were repurposed for other brands to use as advertisements.



Fiji said the model's lawsuit is "a blatant attempt to skirt her contractual obligation."