Felicity Huffman Was On The Receiving End Of Some Ice Cold Shade At The Emmys

Emmy award-winning actor Felicity Huffman, who was recently sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, was served some cold, hard shade at the 2019 Emmys ceremony on Sunday.

Right after RuPaul, host of RuPaul's Drag Race, finished his speech after winning the award for Outstanding Competition Program award, the program cut to commentator Thomas Lennon, who delivered the shade.

"The producers have asked me to give a special shout-out to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison," he said. "Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up."