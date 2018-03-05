People Are Dragging Emma Stone For The Way She Introduced The Best Director Category At The Oscars

"All she did was minimize the achievements of the non-white male director nominees who worked so damn hard to get where they are."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Stone's representative for comment.

Emma Stone had the honor of introducing the nominees for the Best Director category at the 2018 Academy Awards, but a comment the Oscar-winning actor made during the broadcast about the overwhelmingly male lineup has caused a stir online.

"It is the director whose indelible touch is reflected on every frame," Stone began. "It is the director who, shot by shot, scene by scene, day by day, works with every member of the crew to further the story."

"And it is the vision of the director that takes an ordinary movie and turns it into a work of art," Stone continued.

Guillermo del Toro ended up nabbing the award for Best Director, beating out stiff competition like Gerwig ( Lady Bird ), Christopher Nolan ( Dunkirk ), Jordan Peele ( Get Out ), and Paul Thomas Anderson ( Phantom Thread ).

But the main point of contention came when she ended her introduction by saying, "These four men, and Greta Gerwig, created their own masterpieces this year."

In early January at the Golden Globes, Natalie Portman made a similar comment, pointing out the all-male nominees in the directing category while presenting the award with Ron Howard.

"And here all the all-male nominees," Portman said flatly, right after Howard talked about how honored the two were to be there to issue the award.

During that broadcast, Del Toro was the only person of color nominated and moments later went on to snag the top honor.

Nolan, Steven Spielberg (The Post), Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), and Ridley Scott (All the Money in the World) were the other nominees.