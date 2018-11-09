Emily Blunt Is Dressed As Mary Poppins On Vogue's Next Cover
She's practically perfect in every way.
American Vogue revealed on Thursday that British actor Emily Blunt would be the cover star for the magazine's December issue.
But what made the cover instantly special was the fact that she was dressed as the iconic Mary Poppins.
Most people remember being Mary Poppins as portrayed by Julie Andrews in the beloved 1964 film.
But, as you may know, Blunt will be starring as the nanny in the upcoming Disney film Mary Poppins Returns.
In an interview with the magazine, Blunt said the director, Rob Marshall, was dead set on her claiming the memorable role which won Andrews an Academy Award.
“Rob basically said, ‘If you don’t want to do this with us, we are going to find something else, because we won’t do it if you don’t want to,’” Blunt said.
Marshall added that "there wasn't even a possible other choice" for the role.
"She’s incredibly warm and funny, and has a great deal of vulnerability as well," he said. "And at the same time, she’s British and can sing and dance.”
While the film's director has obviously fallen in love with Blunt's portrayal of the iconic nanny, people online are also head over heels in love with her magical Vogue cover.
"This photoshoot legit choked me up," one person said.
Another said that it was "Practically perfect in ever way," a reference to the famous Mary Poppins quote.
"Spectacular," one person said.
Some thought the cover was peculiar for Vogue, but that only made them like it even more.
Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gushed about the cover, shouting out Blunt who is starring with him in the upcoming film Jungle Cruise.
Catch Blunt in action in Mary Poppins Returns when it hits theaters on Dec. 19.
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.