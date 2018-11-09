Most people remember being Mary Poppins as portrayed by Julie Andrews in the beloved 1964 film.

But, as you may know, Blunt will be starring as the nanny in the upcoming Disney film Mary Poppins Returns.

In an interview with the magazine, Blunt said the director, Rob Marshall, was dead set on her claiming the memorable role which won Andrews an Academy Award.

“Rob basically said, ‘If you don’t want to do this with us, we are going to find something else, because we won’t do it if you don’t want to,’” Blunt said.

Marshall added that "there wasn't even a possible other choice" for the role.

"She’s incredibly warm and funny, and has a great deal of vulnerability as well," he said. "And at the same time, she’s British and can sing and dance.”

While the film's director has obviously fallen in love with Blunt's portrayal of the iconic nanny, people online are also head over heels in love with her magical Vogue cover.

"This photoshoot legit choked me up," one person said.