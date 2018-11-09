BuzzFeed News

Emily Blunt Is Dressed As Mary Poppins On Vogue's Next Cover

She's practically perfect in every way.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on November 9, 2018, at 10:16 a.m. ET

American Vogue revealed on Thursday that British actor Emily Blunt would be the cover star for the magazine's December issue.

John Phillips / Getty Images

But what made the cover instantly special was the fact that she was dressed as the iconic Mary Poppins.

Vogue

Most people remember being Mary Poppins as portrayed by Julie Andrews in the beloved 1964 film.

But, as you may know, Blunt will be starring as the nanny in the upcoming Disney film Mary Poppins Returns.

In an interview with the magazine, Blunt said the director, Rob Marshall, was dead set on her claiming the memorable role which won Andrews an Academy Award.

“Rob basically said, ‘If you don’t want to do this with us, we are going to find something else, because we won’t do it if you don’t want to,’” Blunt said.

Marshall added that "there wasn't even a possible other choice" for the role.

"She’s incredibly warm and funny, and has a great deal of vulnerability as well," he said. "And at the same time, she’s British and can sing and dance.”

While the film's director has obviously fallen in love with Blunt's portrayal of the iconic nanny, people online are also head over heels in love with her magical Vogue cover.

"This photoshoot legit choked me up," one person said.

This photoshoot legit choked me up. https://t.co/qv4Jcdx5qP
Amber Treadway @dervogelfambler

This photoshoot legit choked me up. https://t.co/qv4Jcdx5qP

Another said that it was "Practically perfect in ever way," a reference to the famous Mary Poppins quote.

Practically perfect in every way. https://t.co/U7ncLTCdcm
Emily Guskin @EmGusk

Practically perfect in every way. https://t.co/U7ncLTCdcm

"Spectacular," one person said.

Can we do @Disney themed photo shoots for every magazine cover? Thank you. This is spectacular, as is Emily Blunt. (and all things Mary Poppins ☂)♥️ https://t.co/gwmuac68YY
Olivia @oliviapeay27

Can we do @Disney themed photo shoots for every magazine cover? Thank you. This is spectacular, as is Emily Blunt. (and all things Mary Poppins ☂)♥️ https://t.co/gwmuac68YY

Some thought the cover was peculiar for Vogue, but that only made them like it even more.

This cover is so unexpected for Vogue, I like it. https://t.co/cUxIbusk3D
Meera Sharma ✌ 💖 @MeeraSharm

This cover is so unexpected for Vogue, I like it. https://t.co/cUxIbusk3D

Even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gushed about the cover, shouting out Blunt who is starring with him in the upcoming film Jungle Cruise.

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Holy shit incredible shot @annieleibovitz! Blunty shot this cover while we were shooting Jungle Cruise together in Hawaii. Wait til you see this film. The kinda movie you didn't know you needed in your life, until you realize it's exactly what you needed. #MaryPopPop 👊🏾 https://t.co/azXfVyYRYD
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Holy shit incredible shot @annieleibovitz! Blunty shot this cover while we were shooting Jungle Cruise together in Hawaii. Wait til you see this film. The kinda movie you didn’t know you needed in your life, until you realize it’s exactly what you needed. #MaryPopPop 👊🏾 https://t.co/azXfVyYRYD

Catch Blunt in action in Mary Poppins Returns when it hits theaters on Dec. 19.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via giphy.com

