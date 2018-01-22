BuzzFeed News

Ellen DeGeneres Turns 60 This Week And People Are Completely Shook

Age ain't nothin' but a number.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on January 22, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Later this week — on Jan. 26, to be exact — actor, comedian, and exuberant talk show host Ellen DeGeneres turns 60 years old.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Starting the festivities for her upcoming milestone a bit early, DeGeneres called on the denizens of Twitter to "rate the 60 year olds in your life."

I can't believe I'm going to be 60 this week! I love rating your babies but this week I want to rate the 60 year ol… https://t.co/jGi1a3HjdR
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

I can’t believe I’m going to be 60 this week! I love rating your babies but this week I want to rate the 60 year ol… https://t.co/jGi1a3HjdR

People responded to the call to action, posting several photos of their favorite sexagenarians, but folks were puzzled by one thing: Could it really be true that Ellen was turning 60?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
CBS

"I am shook," one Twitter user said. "Like, I cannot be the only who thought she was maybe 45 all this time."

Ellen Degeneres is turning 60 this week and I am shook. Like I cannot be the only one who thought she was maybe 45 all this time.......
TT @tbensss

Ellen Degeneres is turning 60 this week and I am shook. Like I cannot be the only one who thought she was maybe 45 all this time.......

"That's crazy," another person added. They, too, assumed DeGeneres was in her forties at the very least.

I thought Ellen was bout a skrong forty sem. 60 tho? That's crazy.
Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... @DragonflyJonez

I thought Ellen was bout a skrong forty sem. 60 tho? That's crazy.

The news blew minds.

Actually mind blown that Ellen DeGeneres in turning 60, literally thought she was like 40 if even
siobhan. @_siobhanboyle

Actually mind blown that Ellen DeGeneres in turning 60, literally thought she was like 40 if even

And everyone pretty much had similar responses.

ellen is turning 60 meanwhile here I was thinking she was like 40 max
a @7thsensus

ellen is turning 60 meanwhile here I was thinking she was like 40 max

Some needed more time than others to process it all.

have been sat in shock for about five minutes since finding out that ellen degeneres turns 60 this week?!!
KTB @katiebevano

have been sat in shock for about five minutes since finding out that ellen degeneres turns 60 this week?!!

Anyway, it's clear we should all be clamoring to ask Ellen about her beauty regimen.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

May we all look as incredible as she does when we're 60.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
