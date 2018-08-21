Drake Visited A Young Fan Waiting For A Heart Transplant At A Hospital In Chicago
Rapper Drake visited a young fan in need of a heart transplant on Monday at a Chicago-based hospital after a viral video of the patient's contribution to the "In My Feelings" challenge caught the star's attention.
Like many other people her age, 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez is a huge fan of Drake. And last Wednesday, along with her cousin, she made a video dancing to the rapper's song "In My Feelings," which also happens to the No. 1 song in the country.
Sanchez, who had surgery a few weeks ago to help her heart pump more effectively, had an additional video posted to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital YouTube page last week, with one simple request: for Drake to visit her at the hospital and cheer her up for her birthday on Saturday.
The timing was perfect, as the performer had a concert in Chicago on the same weekend as Sanchez's birthday.
"I love your music," Sanchez said in the video.
Sanchez's wish came true and Drake posted a photo of the two on his Instagram on Monday. "Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball," he wrote in a caption.
And the reaction to Drake surprising Sanchez was caught on camera. "It's a miracle, 'cause it's one of the first wishes I've got in a long time," she said, wearing a hat with the rapper's latest album title, Scorpion, emblazoned on it.
