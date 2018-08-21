Drake Visited A Young Fan Waiting For A Heart Transplant At A Hospital In Chicago

"Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball."

Sanchez, who had surgery a few weeks ago to help her heart pump more effectively, had an additional video posted to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital YouTube page last week, with one simple request: for Drake to visit her at the hospital and cheer her up for her birthday on Saturday.

The timing was perfect, as the performer had a concert in Chicago on the same weekend as Sanchez's birthday.

"I love your music," Sanchez said in the video.