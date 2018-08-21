BuzzFeed News

Drake Visited A Young Fan Waiting For A Heart Transplant At A Hospital In Chicago

"Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball."

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on August 21, 2018, at 10:34 a.m. ET

Rapper Drake visited a young fan in need of a heart transplant on Monday at a Chicago-based hospital after a viral video of the patient's contribution to the "In My Feelings" challenge caught the star's attention.

Like many other people her age, 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez is a huge fan of Drake. And last Wednesday, along with her cousin, she made a video dancing to the rapper's song "In My Feelings," which also happens to the No. 1 song in the country.

Sanchez, who had surgery a few weeks ago to help her heart pump more effectively, had an additional video posted to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital YouTube page last week, with one simple request: for Drake to visit her at the hospital and cheer her up for her birthday on Saturday.

The timing was perfect, as the performer had a concert in Chicago on the same weekend as Sanchez's birthday.

"I love your music," Sanchez said in the video.

Sanchez's wish came true and Drake posted a photo of the two on his Instagram on Monday. "Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball," he wrote in a caption.

And the reaction to Drake surprising Sanchez was caught on camera. "It's a miracle, 'cause it's one of the first wishes I've got in a long time," she said, wearing a hat with the rapper's latest album title, Scorpion, emblazoned on it.

"I didn't talk for a minute; I was like, what, is this real or fake?" an overwhelmed Sanchez says in the video.

Sanchez said she got to listen to the rapper perform "God's Plan" for her, another one of his hit singles. The two also exchanged autographs, she said.

"This is the best birthday present I've ever had," Sanchez said in the video of the surprise.

