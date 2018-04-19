A Former "Drag Race" Contestant Is Being Clowned By Fans For Allegedly Lying About An Uber Crash
Someone bring in the FBI.
Former RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 contestant Robbie Turner is being accused of lying about the death of an Uber driver in a car crash the performer says he was involved in.
Turner, whose given name is Jeremy Baird, tweeted the following on Sunday: "I've been in a car accident. I'm not certain what happened. My driver did not survive."
Those tweets were then followed by an account of what allegedly happened, with Turner disclosing that the vehicle was "struck by a drunk driver," though he apparently only suffered minor injuries, including a sore eye and a bruise.
Although fans and drag queens alike were sympathetic to Turner's purported accident, things took a turn when people began questioning if the tale was actually true.
Turner is a Seattle, Washington-based performer, so BuzzFeed News reached out to the Seattle Police Department for more information.
A spokesperson for the department said they were unable to "confirm it in Seattle proper," but added that there are several outlier cities in the area with their own dedicated police departments so the crash could have happened in one of those jurisdictions.
A spokesperson for Uber also told BuzzFeed News that the company has no information consistent with what's being reported.
BuzzFeed News also reached out to Turner for comment.
Online, the entire ordeal has become a huge joke, with many people mocking Turner's alleged fibbing. Bianca Del Rio, winner of the sixth season of Drag Race, posted the following Instagram, saying, "GIRL.... NO WORDS. 🤔🤭🙄😬☹️."
The most recently crowned Drag Race winner, Trixie Mattel from All Stars 3, also got in on the action.
People are going in with the joke-telling.
Others continued to embrace levity in an uncertain situation.
Some have even accused Turner of making up the story as a ploy to sell more tickets.
Turner tweeted, "The show must go on..." a day after the alleged accident with a link to some upcoming shows.
A few folks wondered what Turner's motivation would be for allegedly lying.
One Twitter user said it was a way for the drag queen to "stay relevant."
Whatever the truth is, this doozy of a story may be one for the FBI to get to the bottom of.
