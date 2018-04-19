A Former "Drag Race" Contestant Is Being Clowned By Fans For Allegedly Lying About An Uber Crash

Former RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 contestant Robbie Turner is being accused of lying about the death of an Uber driver in a car crash the performer says he was involved in.

I just woke up. I’ve been in a car accident. I didn’t recollect it. I’m not certain what happened. My driver did not survive. I’m home with barely a scratch, but when I was informed of what actually happened, my closest family and friends came to mind. Wear a seatbelt. I did.

Turner, whose given name is Jeremy Baird, tweeted the following on Sunday: "I've been in a car accident. I'm not certain what happened. My driver did not survive."

Last night on my way home my Uber was struck by a drunk driver. I closed my eyes briefly & it happened. I heard it, but hit my head & it was over. They ran tests at the hospital, but outside of my shoulder feeling jammed & my right eye hurting, I only have a bruise. Grateful.

Those tweets were then followed by an account of what allegedly happened, with Turner disclosing that the vehicle was "struck by a drunk driver," though he apparently only suffered minor injuries, including a sore eye and a bruise.

Although fans and drag queens alike were sympathetic to Turner's purported accident, things took a turn when people began questioning if the tale was actually true.

Turner is a Seattle, Washington-based performer, so BuzzFeed News reached out to the Seattle Police Department for more information.

A spokesperson for the department said they were unable to "confirm it in Seattle proper," but added that there are several outlier cities in the area with their own dedicated police departments so the crash could have happened in one of those jurisdictions.