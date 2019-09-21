The Director Of "Downton Abbey" Opened Up About The Movie’s Touching Gay Storyline

Michael Engler, the director of the newly released Downton Abbey film, weighed in on the importance project’s touching gay storyline.



Of course, there will be major spoilers from this point on, so if you haven’t seen the film yet, you may want to steer clear.

If you recall, at the end of the six season run of the original Downton Abbey series, most characters were blessed enough to get a satisfactory ending. However, fans have always felt for Thomas Barrow, the closeted butler played by Rob James-Collier. Thomas had fleeting, clandestine affairs with other men, and at one point in the series attempted to change his sexual inclinations by undergoing gay conversion therapy. But, with fans being allowed to enter this early 20th century British world once more, Thomas finally gets a romantic happy ending like everyone else.

It’s easy for some to romanticize the past as an easier, simpler way of life, and Thomas’ love story was one of the ways in which Engler said the movie contended with that sort of assumption.

“Just that kind of reminder, in a few places here and there, that it's not so kind of rosy and easy for everybody,” Engler told BuzzFeed News. “You know? That there are people who are not included, and that there are parts of that world...that are pretty rough and unforgiving and ungenerous.”

At the start of the film, there’s a message sent from Buckingham Palace that King George V (Simon Jones) and Queen Mary (Geraldine James) will be staying at Downton for a night. As expected, the establishment needs to be in tiptop shape for the arrival of the royals and everyone living on the estate does their part to make sure everything is spick and span.

Ahead of the visit, a few folks from the royal entourage arrive and waste no time pushing the members of the Downton staff to the side as they feel they know what’s best when it comes to taking care of the king and queen. Thomas, the butler, flounders a bit with the task of getting the home together and Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) asks him to step down so that Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), the longtime butler of Downton, can take over his duties until the king and queen’s stay has ended.