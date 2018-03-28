Donald Glover Tweeted A Shady Script For His Axed "Deadpool" Animated Series And People Are Shook

In the script, Glover seemingly lambastes the studios for scrapping the series.

The Glover brothers were attached to the series since last May, set for a 10-episode order.

But Glover, who often deletes tweets soon after sending them out into the interwebs, wrote on Wednesday, "For the record: I wasn't too busy to work on Deadpool ."

He then proceeded to tweet 15 pages of a script (which we've embedded for you below).

Some have speculated that the gesture was a dig at the powers that be — i.e. Marvel Television, FXX — and being true to Glover's unique writing style, the script had some bits that did feel a little side-eye-worthy. 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀

"You know, I'm not really mad about this whole 'cancelled' thing," Deadpool says at one point in the script. "I actually think it's a good thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun-loving white man ranting on TV (hard sell) other than the president!"

At another point, Deadpool says, "Doesn't Marvel have enough feel-good minority shows everyone supports but doesn't watch? I mean, I think our show woulda been funny."

"I just wanted a place to be honest. (tearing up) And I guess that place is Freeform."

Reps for Glover, FX, and FXX didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.