Someone Was Seated At The Emmys As Donald Glover's Creepy Teddy Perkins Character From "Atlanta"

Someone Was Seated At The Emmys As Donald Glover's Creepy Teddy Perkins Character From "Atlanta"

Will the person behind the Teddy Perkins mask please stand up?

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on September 17, 2018, at 11:23 p.m. ET

With the premiere of Monday night's Emmys, awards season is officially in full swing.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

And, like most awards shows, it's no fun unless there are a few surprises, and this year delivered some.

There was a proposal, people!

But that's not why we're here.

At some point during the show, near the beginning of the broadcast, a mystery was born: Someone dressed as Teddy Perkins, a creepy character from Atlanta, the hit show created by Donald Glover.

NBC, Charley Gallay / Getty Images

In the series, Teddy is played by Glover.

Some have speculated that the character, who made his first appearance in the sixth episode of the second season, is loosely based on Michael Jackson.

At this year's show, Glover was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, but he didn't win in either category.

In the GIF below, you can see Teddy hug Bill Hader before the actor goes on stage to accept his award.

Things took a turn, however, when Glover was spotted seated in that same area. 👀

NBC

It had seemed likely that it was Glover dressed up as Teddy, but question: When would he have changed?

NBC

More questions:

Why did no one else seem to bat an eye when Teddy was present? Were people around in on this already?

Also: Why?!

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Glover's representatives for comment.

The "Teddy Perkins" episode has been lauded since it premiered, and though no one knows for sure if it was Glover in costume, people were peeved about the show losing.

A travesty, honestly!

We might've even gotten a speech from Perkins had Glover won.

Unfortunately for now, this case remains unsolved.

