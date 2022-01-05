 Skip To Content
Does Anyone Use Condoms Anymore?

Are you a strict condom wearer or do you believe that “raw is law”? Fill out this form for a future BuzzFeed News story.

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 5, 2022, at 4:54 p.m. ET

Keith Brofsky / Getty Images

There’s been a steady decline in condom usage over the past few years, especially among teens and young adults, in spite of an increase in STI rates.

Are you someone who’s become laxer about condom use? Or have you become more stringent about wrapping it up? Fill out this form (you can remain anonymous) and you may be interviewed for an upcoming story about condom use.

