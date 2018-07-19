BuzzFeed News

Here's Our First Look At Jodie Whittaker In Action As The First Woman Doctor In "Doctor Who"

Here's Our First Look At Jodie Whittaker In Action As The First Woman Doctor In "Doctor Who"

BBC America dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season of Doctor Who at San Diego Comic-Con.

Last updated on July 19, 2018, at 4:05 p.m. ET

Posted on July 19, 2018, at 3:45 p.m. ET

At the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, BBC America dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season of the beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who.

The teaser gives fans their first extended look at Jodie Whittaker, the 13th actor and the first woman to play the Doctor.

It's been almost a year since it was announced that Whittaker would be taking over for Peter Capaldi.

"It’s more than an honor," Whittaker said at the time of her casting. "It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait."

Speaking at Comic-Con, Whittaker said it was very hard to keep her casting a secret from family and friends.

She also revealed what former Doctor David Tennant told her when he learned that she'd got the part.

Upon hearing Whittaker got the part of the Doctor, David Tennant said to her, “This is the most amazing thing that can happen to you. And there’s only a few of us who know how it feels.” #SDCC
Michael Blackmon @blackmon

Upon hearing Whittaker got the part of the Doctor, David Tennant said to her, “This is the most amazing thing that can happen to you. And there’s only a few of us who know how it feels.” #SDCC

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fans at Comic-Con also met some of the Doctor's new companions, Yasmin Khan (actor Mandip Gill) and Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole).

Showrunner Chris Chibnall has nothing but effusive praise for Mandip Gill (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) two of the Doc’s new companions. “Both are incredibly funny and smart....they’ve got the range.” He also added that the whole cast as “amazing” chemistry. #SDCC https://t.co/kxMAmLeJ89
Michael Blackmon @blackmon

Showrunner Chris Chibnall has nothing but effusive praise for Mandip Gill (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) two of the Doc’s new companions. “Both are incredibly funny and smart....they’ve got the range.” He also added that the whole cast as “amazing” chemistry. #SDCC https://t.co/kxMAmLeJ89

Reply Retweet Favorite

