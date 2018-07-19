Here's Our First Look At Jodie Whittaker In Action As The First Woman Doctor In "Doctor Who"
At the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, BBC America dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season of the beloved sci-fi series Doctor Who.
The teaser gives fans their first extended look at Jodie Whittaker, the 13th actor and the first woman to play the Doctor.
It's been almost a year since it was announced that Whittaker would be taking over for Peter Capaldi.
"It’s more than an honor," Whittaker said at the time of her casting. "It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait."
Speaking at Comic-Con, Whittaker said it was very hard to keep her casting a secret from family and friends.
She also revealed what former Doctor David Tennant told her when he learned that she'd got the part.
Fans at Comic-Con also met some of the Doctor's new companions, Yasmin Khan (actor Mandip Gill) and Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole).
