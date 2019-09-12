Demi Moore Said Her Relationship With Ashton Kutcher Was "A Do-Over" Of Her Twenties

In a wide-ranging profile published in the New York Times Thursday, actor Demi Moore opened up about her marriage to her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.

Moore, who was 15 years older than Kutcher when they wed in September 2005, characterized the relationship as "a do-over" of her twenties.

"Like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties," Moore said.



Like many Hollywood unions, Moore and Kutcher's did not last, and rumors sprouted that he'd been unfaithful to his wife.

According to the paper, Moore and Kutcher had been trying to conceive a child. Moore became pregnant with a girl she planned to name Chaplin Ray but she had a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy. Moore blamed herself for the loss and began drinking, a problem that became untenable.

The Times' Dave Itzkoff wrote:

But her drinking worsened, and she started abusing Vicodin, all before learning that Kutcher had cheated on her.



BuzzFeed News' requests for comment from both Moore's and Kutcher's representatives were not immediately returned.

Rumors of infidelity in the couple's marriage, which officially ended in 2013, have persisted for quite some time.