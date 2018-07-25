Demi Lovato Received A Ton Of Support From The Jonas Brothers After She Was Hospitalized

"She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi."

A statement from Lovato's representatives sent to BuzzFeed News asked that people respect the entertainer's privacy and refrain from speculating about her health.

It's also been stated that some initial reports about why Lovato wound up in the hospital were incorrect.

Lovato, 25, has been open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past, and she recently released the single "Sober," which alluded to an apparent relapse.