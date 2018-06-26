David Lynch Clarified His Comments About Trump Going Down "As One Of The Greatest Presidents"
"Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president," Lynch wrote Tuesday.
Twin Peaks director David Lynch sought on Tuesday to clarify a recent comment "taken a bit out of context" in which he said President Donald Trump "could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history."
In an interview with the Guardian published Saturday, the filmmaker said Trump had disrupted the political status quo.
"He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way," he said.
Lynch also said he had voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary, adding that he believes (but isn't 100% sure) he voted Libertarian in the 2016 general election.
Lynch's comment was quickly seized upon by far-right media, including Breitbart, which Trump himself then tweeted.
At a rally in South Carolina on Monday night, Trump again marveled at Lynch's apparent endorsement of him.
ADVERTISEMENT
In an open letter to Trump he published on Facebook on Tuesday, Lynch clarified that he wasn't a fan of the president's.
"Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president," Lynch wrote. "This would be very sad it seems for you — and for the country. You are causing suffering and division."
"It’s not too late to turn the ship around," Lynch continued.
"Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses — everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated."
-
Michael Blackmon is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Michael Blackmon at michael.blackmon@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.