David Lynch Clarified His Comments About Trump Going Down "As One Of The Greatest Presidents"

"Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president," Lynch wrote Tuesday.

In an interview with the Guardian published Saturday, the filmmaker said Trump had disrupted the political status quo.

"He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way," he said.

Lynch also said he had voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary, adding that he believes (but isn't 100% sure) he voted Libertarian in the 2016 general election.