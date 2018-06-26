BuzzFeed News

David Lynch Clarified His Comments About Trump Going Down "As One Of The Greatest Presidents"

"Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president," Lynch wrote Tuesday.

Posted on June 26, 2018, at 3:38 p.m. ET

Twin Peaks director David Lynch sought on Tuesday to clarify a recent comment "taken a bit out of context" in which he said President Donald Trump "could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history."

In an interview with the Guardian published Saturday, the filmmaker said Trump had disrupted the political status quo.

"He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way," he said.

Lynch also said he had voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic primary, adding that he believes (but isn't 100% sure) he voted Libertarian in the 2016 general election.

Lynch's comment was quickly seized upon by far-right media, including Breitbart, which Trump himself then tweeted.

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

“Director David Lynch: Trump Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents” https://t.co/AcgnIZNh6e

At a rally in South Carolina on Monday night, Trump again marveled at Lynch's apparent endorsement of him.

“This is a Hollywood guy,” Trump told the crowd. “The reason I do this is, you know, you don’t hear this. And plenty of them voted for me.”“There&#x27;s David Lynch,” Trump said waving a printout of the article. “Enjoy it because his career in Hollywood is officially over.”
In an open letter to Trump he published on Facebook on Tuesday, Lynch clarified that he wasn't a fan of the president's.

"Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president," Lynch wrote. "This would be very sad it seems for you — and for the country. You are causing suffering and division."

"It’s not too late to turn the ship around," Lynch continued.

"Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses — everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated."

Speaking at the same rally Monday night, Trump attacked another entertainer who recently publicly distanced himself from the president: Jimmy Fallon.The late-night host had said he regretted his 2016 segment in which he tousled Trump&#x27;s hair.Trump subsequently mocked Fallon on Twitter and to the South Carolina crowd.“A year and a half, two years later, he is now apologizing because he humanized me,” Trump said. “And he really hurt himself.”
