Has The Coronavirus Ruined Your Sex Life? We Want To Know.

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the US, millions have had to drastically change their day-to-day lives.

The closure of bars, restaurants, gyms, and theaters as a means of slowing the spread of the virus has also meant that the primary means of meeting people and dating has been shuttered for now.

So if you're still interested in getting off and having (some kind) of sex — a known source of stress relief — how are you doing it?

Maybe you're getting creative with new masturbation techniques, maybe you and your significant other are quarantined together and testing out new places around your living quarters to have sex that aren't your bed, maybe you're getting into virtual sex.

