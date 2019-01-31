BuzzFeed News

“Harry Potter” Star Daniel Radcliffe Reacted To That Tweet About Poo At Hogwarts

“I would like to revise that bit of the history,” Radcliffe told BuzzFeed News.

Posted on January 31, 2019, at 12:40 p.m. ET

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on BuzzFeed News’ morning show AM to DM Thursday to promote his upcoming TV series Miracle Workers, but the show’s host, Isaac Fitzgerald, couldn’t let the former Harry Potter star leave before pressing him on one of the Wizarding World’s most perplexing details: how witches and wizards get rid of their poop.

During a game of “Radcliffe or Badcliffe,” the star was asked a series of questions about things that he could express his opinion on, categorizing them as either rad or bad — and he was extremely candid. For example, he doesn’t really care much for Maroon 5’s music, though he said he could “secretly love them” and just doesn’t know it yet.

Fitzgerald asked Radcliffe about a recent tweet from the website Pottermore — which includes a treasure trove of lesser-known Harry Potter facts — about how wizards just "relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence" prior to adopting "Muggle plumbing methods."

Online reaction to the tweet, which went viral in early January, was anything but enthusiastic.

"jk rowling i will literally pay you to stop writing," said one person.

The ~revelation~, which has been around since at least 2017, prompted others to ask questions.

"Did parents just keep vanishing their children's shit until they were old enough to practice magic?" one concerned tweeter added. "And during summers??"

Asked about the tweet on AM to DM, Radcliffe was extremely disturbed, to say the least.

"I didn't know that's what I was doing," said Radcliffe.

"I don't like the implications," he laughed.

Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the original eight films, said he portrayed the boy wizard "for a long time without knowing that was a part of that character's life."

"I could've done with that information," he joked.

"I do have many questions about it," he added. "Like, can we not just vanish it from our stomach?" he said.

He ended the segment by saying that he was "not okay with the idea that we would just ... where we stood."

"I would like to revise that bit of the history," he laughed.

Watch Radcliffe's complete interview below:

