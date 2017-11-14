BuzzFeed News

Here's What CW Stars Are Saying After Harassment Allegations Against A Producer

"To the brave women and men who are coming forward to condemn their abusers... I add my voice to the choir of support," Arrow star Caity Lotz said.

By Michael Blackmon

Last updated on November 14, 2017, at 4:21 p.m. ET

Posted on November 14, 2017, at 11:51 a.m. ET

Warner Bros. TV Group announced Friday it was investigating allegations of sexual harassment by producer Andrew Kreisberg, an executive producer on the CW shows Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The studio has since suspended Kreisberg after 15 women and four men who worked with him accused him of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact. The news was first reported by Variety.

Kreisberg has strongly denied the allegations against him.
The studio has since suspended Kreisberg after 15 women and four men who worked with him accused him of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact. The news was first reported by Variety.

Kreisberg has strongly denied the allegations against him.

In the days since the news was first reported, several stars of shows Kreisberg worked on have issued statements regarding sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Melissa Benoist, star of Supergirl, posted a statement on Instagram, saying, "I am a woman who leads a show that supports equality and feminism, empowerment, and fighting for what is right."

She continued, "I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well. Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn't always mirror these sentiments."

The actor went on to say that she's an "optimist" and believes "lasting change is possible." She also vowed to continue to speak out against sexual harassment.
She continued, "I have always tried to conduct myself this way personally, as well. Sadly, the show and my career are a part of an industry that doesn't always mirror these sentiments."

The actor went on to say that she's an "optimist" and believes "lasting change is possible." She also vowed to continue to speak out against sexual harassment.

Read Benoist's full statement below:

"To the brave women and men who are coming forward to condemn their abusers... I add my voice to the choir of support," Arrow star Caity Lotz wrote on Twitter.

"You are the ones ushering in change that would allow all of us to work in an environment where we are respected and safe."
"You are the ones ushering in change that would allow all of us to work in an environment where we are respected and safe."

"To the men who committed harassment, who perpetuated rape culture, who turn a 'blind eye,' and complain about 'reverse sexism,' you are weak and complicit," said Emily Bett Rickards, star of Arrow, in an Instagram post.

Rickards' "reverse sexism" comment seems to be referencing a tweet by Marc Guggenheim. "Sorry, but no. Reverse sexism isn't the answer," tweeted Guggenheim, a creator and writer on CW shows Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. "Painting all men with the Weinstein brush isn't the answer." Guggenheim's tweet was in response to a Conan O'Brien tweet that said, "I'm ready for the all-female reboot of America."
Rickards' "reverse sexism" comment seems to be referencing a tweet by Marc Guggenheim. "Sorry, but no. Reverse sexism isn't the answer," tweeted Guggenheim, a creator and writer on CW shows Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. "Painting all men with the Weinstein brush isn't the answer." Guggenheim's tweet was in response to a Conan O'Brien tweet that said, "I'm ready for the all-female reboot of America."

Rickards' full statement is here:

Grant Gustin, lead actor in The Flash, weighed in too. "Hearing of different men, again and again, especially in the industry that I work in, treating women as if they are less than, and both physically and emotionally abusing them has become a daily occurence," he wrote. "This is not ok."

"This can't become our new normal," Gustin added. "These last few weeks I haven't been sure what to say, so let me just say this. I want to be better. I want to be [a] better man, a better ally. And I especially want all of the women in my life to know that I hear them, I stand with them, and I support them."
"This can't become our new normal," Gustin added. "These last few weeks I haven't been sure what to say, so let me just say this. I want to be better. I want to be [a] better man, a better ally. And I especially want all of the women in my life to know that I hear them, I stand with them, and I support them."

Read Gustin's full remarks here:

Stephen Amell, best known for his lead role on Arrow, posted a video to his Facebook page regarding the recent scandals. "I stand behind and fully support everything that they said," Amell said, referring to his colleagues Benoist and Lotz, who'd previously issued statements against sexual harassment.

Amell said he would assist WB in any way he could with the investigation into Kreisberg.

"If anyone feels anything less than 100% safe or anyone feels as though they aren't allowed to express themselves ... I'll stand right beside them, right behind them. I'll speak on their behalf, if need be."

"I also think in situations like this if you're not an active part of the solution, then you're a part of the problem," Amell said. "Period."

Amell said he would assist WB in any way he could with the investigation into Kreisberg.

"If anyone feels anything less than 100% safe or anyone feels as though they aren't allowed to express themselves ... I'll stand right beside them, right behind them. I'll speak on their behalf, if need be."

"I also think in situations like this if you're not an active part of the solution, then you're a part of the problem," Amell said. "Period."

Candice Patton, star of The Flash, said on Twitter, "I have many thoughts but do not feel calm or ready to speak on the issue (and other issues) in a productive way right now."

"I stand with my sisters 1000%," she said, responding to a user who asked how she felt about recent statements from her colleagues and fellow actors regarding sexual harassment.
"I stand with my sisters 1000%," she said, responding to a user who asked how she felt about recent statements from her colleagues and fellow actors regarding sexual harassment.

Chris Wood, former Vampire Diaries regular and current Supergirl star, issued a statement on Twitter. "I'm tired of seeing men taking an aged and tired concept of alpha-elitism," he wrote.

"Without the public shaming of this behavior—this industry-wide standard of stubborn and often angry sexism—those perpetuating the problem can continue to behave like cavemen."
"Without the public shaming of this behavior—this industry-wide standard of stubborn and often angry sexism—those perpetuating the problem can continue to behave like cavemen."

Read Wood's full statement here:

An incredible amount of love and respect for every person who has been brave enough to speak out. I stand with you.
Chris Wood @ChristophrWood

An incredible amount of love and respect for every person who has been brave enough to speak out. I stand with you.… https://t.co/shhsawkXEi

