Here's What CW Stars Are Saying After Harassment Allegations Against A Producer

Amell said he would assist WB in any way he could with the investigation into Kreisberg.

"If anyone feels anything less than 100% safe or anyone feels as though they aren't allowed to express themselves ... I'll stand right beside them, right behind them. I'll speak on their behalf, if need be."

"I also think in situations like this if you're not an active part of the solution, then you're a part of the problem," Amell said. "Period."