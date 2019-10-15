Prosecutors Say At Least 12 Women Might Testify That Cuba Gooding Jr. Touched Them Inappropriately

A handcuffed Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded not guilty to new charges of sexual misconduct on Tuesday in a New York City court.

The actor — who was already facing an allegation of sexual assault after a woman said he grabbed her breast and squeezed it without her consent at a Manhattan bar in June — was arraigned on two additional counts of misdemeanor forcible touching levied against him.

More details are expected when the indictment for this specific incident is unsealed later on Tuesday.



Gooding, 51, denied any wrongdoing. His attorney Mark Heller blasted prosecutors during the hearing and accused the district attorney of purposefully upending his client's life and "cooly delaying this prosecution."

Heller characterized the indictment as "a disillusioned overreaction" to today's "hypersensitive climate" and invoked former vice president Joe Biden's name by seemingly drawing a comparison between his client and Biden, who has been accused of making women uncomfortable with unwarranted touching in the past.