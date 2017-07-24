BuzzFeed News

The Cast Of "Black Panther" Saw Footage From The Film For The First Time At Comic-Con

Just like the fans at Comic-Con, it was the cast's first time seeing the new film footage.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on July 24, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. ET

Over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the cast of Black Panther blessed Hall H with their presence, and fans were shown an exclusive clip from the upcoming film.

Like many eager folks in the room, it was the cast's first time seeing footage from the film too — and their reactions were priceless.

Director Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman, who plays the lead role of T'Challa/Black Panther, looked absolutely ecstatic.

Lupita Nyong'o's face was filled with glee as she embraced Coogler.

In the background, you can catch Michael B. Jordan and Boseman lovingly embracing each other.

The joy on their faces after seeing the art they've created is so pure, so delightful.

And you can tell from the clip that they were really, really proud of each other.

Please excuse me while I marvel (😉) at this tremendous display of black excellence.

