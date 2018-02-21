Here's What Stephen Colbert Said About The Florida School Shooting

"Well, I hope these kids don't give up," Colbert said. "Because this is their lives and their future. Someone else may be in power, but this country belongs to them — and there is reason for hope."

There’s only one group Stephen thinks can actually defend the kids. And it is… the kids.

After a brief hiatus, Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show on Tuesday night, criticizing Florida lawmakers who he said "completely abdicated responsibility" after last week's deadly school shooting in Parkland.

Colbert said that while he was "sickened" and "heartbroken" by the deaths of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, those feelings were soon replaced by the fear of a "complete lack of action from our leaders."

Colbert played a clip of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who the late-night host said "completely abdicated responsibility."

"You could pass a law that makes it hard to get this kind of gun in a new condition," Rubio said on the Senate floor last week. "But you're going to struggle to keep it out of the hands of someone who's decided that's what they want to use."

"I'm just trying to be clear and honest here," Rubio continued. "Someone's decided, 'I'm going to commit this crime.' They'll find a way to get the gun to do it."