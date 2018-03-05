The Producers Of "Coco" Won The Oscar And Gave A Powerful Speech About Representation

BuzzFeed News

By Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 4, 2018, at 11:04 p.m. ET

Producers Darla K. Anderson, Adrian Molina, and Lee Unkrich took home Oscars on Sunday night for their work on the animated film Coco.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"We're so happy," Anderson said after thanking the Academy for the prestigious honor. "Coco is proof that art can change and connect the world. And this can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like an other to be heard."

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Molina expressed his gratitude to his family and husband for "expanding my sense of what it means to be proud of who you are and where you're from."

"We hope the same thing for everyone who connected with this film," Molina added.

Unkrich also gave a big shout-out to the people of Mexico. "Coco would not exist without your endlessly beautiful culture and tradition," he said.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
"With Coco we tried to take a step forward toward a world where all children can grow up seeing characters in movies that look and talk and live like they do," he said.

Michael Blackmon @blackmon

From earlier in the #Oscars broadcast: Lee Unkrich on the importance of representation. "Coco would not exist without your endlessly beautiful culture and tradition." Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. © 2018 https://t.co/K4mEgKGkPG

"Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters."

People were rejoicing in Coco's win and in the inspiring words of the filmmakers. "There is so much excitement in my Mexican household and tears in my eyes," one person wrote.

moni + #weloveb99 @spicyharrington

THANK YOU COCO FOR THE REPRESENTATION, THERE IS SO MUCH EXCITEMENT IN MY MEXICAN HOUSEHOLD AND TEARS IN MY EYES. GRACIAS, MILES DE GRACIAS

"I am just overwhelmed with joy," tweeted writer Evette Dionne.

Evette Dionne 🙅🏾‍♀️ @freeblackgirl

“All children deserve to see characters who look like them and talk like them... representation matters.” With Coco, Moana, and A Wrinkle In Time, I am just overwhelmed with joy. #Oscars90 https://t.co/ZNjBBww7qb

And others were thrilled to see Latinx representation getting shine on such a large and influential platform.

adriana @chulopjm

WE GETTING THE LATINX REPRESENTATION WE DID IT

"I can't express how proud I am of the people who fight for their dreams in this nation and how honored I feel to carry my flag everywhere I go," added another.

Lu Chavez @lu_chavez9

so incredibly proud of Coco and the beautiful representation it achieved of Mexico and our people.I can’t express how proud I am of the people who fight for their dreams in this nation and how I honored I feel to carry my flag everywhere I go. Viva Mexico #AcademyAwards #Coco

Congrats to the Coco team on their big night!

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
