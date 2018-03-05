The Producers Of "Coco" Won The Oscar And Gave A Powerful Speech About Representation

Producers Darla K. Anderson, Adrian Molina, and Lee Unkrich took home Oscars on Sunday night for their work on the animated film Coco .

"We're so happy," Anderson said after thanking the Academy for the prestigious honor. " Coco is proof that art can change and connect the world. And this can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like an other to be heard."

Molina expressed his gratitude to his family and husband for "expanding my sense of what it means to be proud of who you are and where you're from."

"We hope the same thing for everyone who connected with this film," Molina added.