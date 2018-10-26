There's Going To Be A "Clueless" Remake And People's Reactions Are Mixed

'90s kids are totally buggin' because Clueless is getting a remake.

Yep, the teen classic is being made-over at Paramount Pictures, helmed by Tracey Oliver, who co-wrote the 2017 hit film Girls Trip, and Marquita Robinson, best known for her work on the Emmy-nominated Netflix show Glow.

Specific details about the next iteration are scarce, because the project is still in its early stages.

That said, Oliver and Robinson took a few moments to gush about the news on Twitter.

Oliver, who is producing the film, said she was "crazy excited" about crafting a "new take on one of my favorite movies of all time."