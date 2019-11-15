Clive Owen Will Play Former President Bill Clinton In FX's "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The forthcoming production of Impeachment: American Crime Story has found its Bill Clinton. Oscar-nominated actor Clive Owen has been tapped to play the former commander in chief, according to Deadline. Owen's addition to the cast of the highly successful FX series — previous seasons of which featured the OJ Simpson trial and the assassination of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace — comes after the announcement of other A-listers who are already tied to the project. Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart) will play Monica Lewinsky, Emmy-winning actor Sarah Paulson will be Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots) will portray Paula Jones. The role of Hillary Clinton has not yet been cast.

In August, Lewinsky told Vanity Fair about her initial reservations about the project. After a conversation during dinner with the series' executive producer Ryan Murphy, she had a change of heart. Lewinsky will serve as a producer on the series.

"People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades," Lewinsky told the magazine. "In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later." She went on to say she was "grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation."



The forthcoming series will be written by playwright Sarah Burgess, using the 1999 book by Jeffrey Toobin's, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, as the inspiration.

Impeachment is expected to premiere on FX on Sept. 27, 2020, though Murphy has said that date isn't exactly set in stone.