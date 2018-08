Chloë Grace Moretz Said Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy" Film Should "Just Kind Of Go Away, Honestly"

"I don’t think it’s time for them to have a voice right now."

Chloë Grace Moretz, star of newly released film, offered her thoughts on the now-shelved Louis C.K. film,. The film was shelved after allegations of sexual misconduct against the comic surfaced last November.

C.K. was accused by five women of sexual misconduct, and two said that he'd masturbated in front of them.

Soon after the allegations came out, C.K.'s film — which was set to premiere the same week the allegations were published by the New York Times — was canceled "due to unexpected circumstances."