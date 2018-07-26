BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Kristen Stewart Has Officially Been Cast In The "Charlie's Angels" Reboot

Arts & Entertainment

Kristen Stewart Has Officially Been Cast In The "Charlie's Angels" Reboot

Naomi Scott as well as Ella Balinska will round out the trio of new angels.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 26, 2018, at 2:17 p.m. ET

It was announced Thursday that there would be a reboot of Charlie's Angels, with Elizabeth Banks helming the forthcoming film as its director.

Banks will also be playing the role of Bosley, the reclusive character who communicates with the crime-fighting angels via a small speaker.
Randy Shropshire

Banks will also be playing the role of Bosley, the reclusive character who communicates with the crime-fighting angels via a small speaker.

Actors Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, and Kristen Stewart complete the trio of new angels for the project.

John Sciulli / Getty Images, Instagram / Via instagram.com, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new take on the old formula will see the Townsend Agency as a "worldwide security and intelligence service that now has teams around the planet." This particular story will focus on just one of those teams.

Speculation surrounding the Charlie's Angel reboot, which is based on the original late 1970s television show that made Farrah Fawcett famous, had been gaining traction for months.

Unfortunately, Lupita Nyong&#x27;o has not been cast, though there were rumors the Oscar-winning actor was in talks.
Pictorial Parade / Getty Images

Unfortunately, Lupita Nyong'o has not been cast, though there were rumors the Oscar-winning actor was in talks.

It seems every generation gets a new crop of angels, but only time will tell if the new ones will top the icons Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz, who starred in Charlie's Angels (2000) and its sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003).

TIZIANA FABI/AFP / Getty Images

But even still, we gotta count our blessings that the original independent women are making a comeback.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia / Via giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT