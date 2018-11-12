Miley Cyrus And Gerard Butler Are The Latest Celebrities Who Have Lost Their Homes In The California Wildfires

They both urged people to donate what they could to victims of the fires.

David Mcnew / Getty Images

Actor Gerard Butler and singer Miley Cyrus are the latest celebrities to lose their homes because of the ongoing wildfires burning in California. On Sunday, Butler tweeted an image of himself in front of his demolished home. "Heartbreaking time across California," Butler wrote, right before saying how inspired he was by the "courage, spirit and sacrifice" of firefighters trying to extinguish the Woolsey fire.

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at https://t.co/ei7c7F7cZx. https://t.co/AcBcLtKmDU

Cyrus said on Twitter that she was devastated by the catastrophe, adding that she was "one of the lucky ones" in a disaster that has claimed the lives of at least 31 people. The singer, who has been on-again, off-again with actor Liam Hemsworth, said that they both made it out safely. "That's all that matters right now," Cyrus wrote. "My house no longer stands but the memories shared with my family & friends stand strong." Both Butler and Cyrus urged people to donate what they could to victims of the fires.

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet.... Donate $ , Time , Supplies I love you more than ever , Miley

Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke thanked the "courages firefighters and volunteers" in a statement on his Instagram Sunday. Thicke also updated fans on the well-being of his two children, Julian and Mia, as well as his girlfriend April, all of whom are safe, he said. "We thank everyone for all the love and support we've received and we send our love and prayers to everyone affected by the fires," Thicke said.