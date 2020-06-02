A Lot Of Celebrities Are Being Useless Right Now

Pepsi / Via youtube.com Kendall Jenner in a 2017 Pepsi ad (in which she hands a can of the soda to a police officer during a protest) that caused widespread outrage.

After former Glee star Lea Michele posted a basic tweet in support of Floyd’s death recently, she was called out by Sammie Ware, an actor and singer who is black, for allegedly making Ware’s life on the set of the show “A LIVING HELL.” Two other Glee actors, Alex Newell and Amber Riley, posted GIF reactions, seemingly echoing Ware’s suggestion that Michele’s statement of allyship rang hollow. Even Beyoncé’s recent Instagram video, where she talks about Floyd’s death and advocates for “no more senseless killings of human beings,” falls flat because she repeatedly uses the phrase “people of color” when the brunt of the trauma being endured is by black people at the hands of police. Last year, in an opinion piece for the LA Times, Nadra Widatalla wrote about why using “people of color” as a blanket term for all minorities ultimately serves no one, and this “‘one size fits all’ mentality toward diversity erases the specific needs of the most vulnerable communities.” Not saying “black” when you are, in fact, talking about an issue that largely affects black people is a way of diminishing long-standing frustrations with injustice in this country. Being precise in the language you use is important because it’s one of the most fundamental ways to show you’re serious about — and understanding of — the type of change you are purportedly trying to effect. Take for instance Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who, in response to an Atlanta press conference where rapper Killer Mike called for protesters “not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy,” marveled at Mike’s composure, saying, “Eloquent. Clear. Everyone is angry but there is a way to direct that anger.” Waititi’s words feel haughty and completely unnecessary to people who are going through a collective trauma. Even when looking past the coded word “eloquent,” there is the maddening realization that in times when black people have more than a right to be upset and distraught, people still want us to harness our anger and present it in a palatable way. Imagine how disconnected you have to be to tell people who have dealt with centuries of disenfranchisement to “direct” their rage in a way that is more comfortable for you. This approach trivializes what people are fighting for and ultimately underscores why things have reached this current breaking point.

How is this gesture anything more than a way for people who have unimaginable privilege to reassure each other that they’re on the right side of history?

And then there’s Ellen DeGeneres, who was blasted for what many considered to be a vague, lazy attempt at addressing the hurt felt by black people. “People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long,” DeGeneres’s now-deleted tweet read. “For things to change, things must change." These meaningless words hold the same weight as a politician employing the overused phrase of “thoughts and prayers” after a mass shooting. If celebrities really want to make a difference and are truly serious about changing the way black lives are treated in this country, it’s time for them to take direct action. Be vocal and speak up like actor John Boyega, who hasn’t minced words when calling out racism, show physical support by getting in the fray like Ariana Grande or Halsey or Cole Sprouse, who was recently arrested for protesting police brutality. And if you can’t figure out how to do that, let your empty statements stay in your Notes app drafts and give money to relevant causes instead. Even when they are making donations, some celebrities have still managed to fail quite spectacularly. Luxury fashion designer and artistic director of Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh has been trending on Twitter since screenshots from his Instagram story showed that he donated a hefty $50 to a bail fund on behalf of “the kids in the streets.” (Abloh has since issued a statement on his Instagram, notifying followers that he has donated thousands of dollars to bail funds and other causes.) Other stars faced similar blowback: Actors Seth Rogen and Beanie Feldstein both updated their Twitter feeds two days after posting their original bail fund donations to let people know that they did actually contribute much more. Self-indulgent celebrity tendencies lie on a spectrum, and high-profile stars who tweet “matched” to $50 donations are at least doing marginally better than people like Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne, who limited their activism to tagging other famous people in a “Black Lives Matter chain” on Instagram as a way of amplifying the movement. (It appears Kendall hasn’t learned all that much about racial justice since she participated in a 2017 Pepsi commercial that completely missed the mark on protests and police brutality.) Others, like Drake, Rihanna, and Kylie Jenner, have posted as part of the Blackout Tuesday initiative where people share a simple black square accompanied by the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter or #BLM, making it harder for people who are going through those tags to find helpful information about the movement. Spreading the message is obviously a decent thing to do, but how is this immediately and tangibly helping the cause? How is this gesture anything more than a way for people who have unimaginable privilege to reassure each other that they’re on the right side of history?