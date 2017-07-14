BuzzFeed News

All hail Beyoncé, the benevolent queen of surprises.

By Michael Blackmon

Posted on July 14, 2017, at 12:16 p.m. ET

At this point, you're probably well aware that Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter revealed her newborn twins, Sir and Rumi, to the world in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The highly anticipated news sent waves of excitement throughout the internet, and fans responded accordingly with love, praise, and of course, jokes about Knowles' reveal.

Here are the best tweets about the twins' ~photographic~ debut to the world:

1.

A visual representation of #Beyonce and the whole world when she drops something:
UKnoWatsUp @MDBSings

A visual representation of #Beyonce and the whole world when she drops something:

2.

we're chillin and then Beyoncé decides to bless us with this picture of the twins
wig in orbit @palisadesmalls

we're chillin and then Beyoncé decides to bless us with this picture of the twins

3.

BEYONCÉ SO PETTY! SHE GON RELEASE THAT PHOTO AT 1 AM! SLEEP? GONE. MY EDGES? MISSING. ME BEING PRODUCTIVE AT WORK T… https://t.co/Y1MOsosu8N
🕊 @The__Prototype

BEYONCÉ SO PETTY! SHE GON RELEASE THAT PHOTO AT 1 AM! SLEEP? GONE. MY EDGES? MISSING. ME BEING PRODUCTIVE AT WORK T… https://t.co/Y1MOsosu8N

4.

The hive when Beyoncé announced Rumi and Sir on Instagram.
RUMI AND SIR @beyupdates_

The hive when Beyoncé announced Rumi and Sir on Instagram.

5.

🗣 WE GONE CELEBRATE BEYONCÉ AND HER TWINS ALL DAY AND ALL WEEKEND! IF YOU DONT LIKE IT THEN DONT GET ON SOCIAL MEDI… https://t.co/GfjmreAFyk
jc.✨ @joyalynise

🗣 WE GONE CELEBRATE BEYONCÉ AND HER TWINS ALL DAY AND ALL WEEKEND! IF YOU DONT LIKE IT THEN DONT GET ON SOCIAL MEDI… https://t.co/GfjmreAFyk

6.

Beyoncé posted that picture of Sir Carter and Rumi like "Here damn always asking for something"..
Tremaine ☯️ @TreN0Songz

Beyoncé posted that picture of Sir Carter and Rumi like "Here damn always asking for something"..

7.

The last time I took a nap, Beyoncé dropped self-titled. The first time I fall asleep before midnight, she posts a… https://t.co/As6c3KzOEJ
Evette Dionne 🤔 @freeblackgirl

The last time I took a nap, Beyoncé dropped self-titled. The first time I fall asleep before midnight, she posts a… https://t.co/As6c3KzOEJ

8.

Oh,Beyoncé thought we was sleep, huh? Sir and Rumi Carter #carters #twins #sirandrumi
PartyGirlsPod @PartyGirlsPod

Oh,Beyoncé thought we was sleep, huh? Sir and Rumi Carter #carters #twins #sirandrumi

9.

Beyoncé at 1am on a Thursday night
GEAUX @YonceHaunted

Beyoncé at 1am on a Thursday night

10.

Imagine having Beyoncé twins in your class. How can you ever discipline a child you have to refer to as Sir LOOOOL
Infamously unknown @Whytrustme

Imagine having Beyoncé twins in your class. How can you ever discipline a child you have to refer to as Sir LOOOOL

11.

Beyoncé really gave birth to twins and snapped back in 4 weeks. What's my excuse now?!
Black Bill Gates. @WrittenByTerry

Beyoncé really gave birth to twins and snapped back in 4 weeks. What's my excuse now?!

12.

Sir and Rumi Carter coming out their one month hiding after Bey's instagram post.
carson. @CarsonZolanski

Sir and Rumi Carter coming out their one month hiding after Bey's instagram post.

13.

Doctor: Push! Twins:
F0XY @foxyhotmess

Doctor: Push! Twins:

14.

Beyoncé's twins already made my skin clearer, cured my depression and restored my ability to love
Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai

Beyoncé's twins already made my skin clearer, cured my depression and restored my ability to love

15.

Y'all, I woke up @ 6AM without an alarm, right after Bey posted a pic of the twins. It's official, Beyoncé literally owns my sleep schedule.
️ ️ ️ ️ ️ @goddessyonce

Y'all, I woke up @ 6AM without an alarm, right after Bey posted a pic of the twins. It's official, Beyoncé literally owns my sleep schedule.

16.

a hater: "Beyoncé posted a picture of her babies? Who cares?!" me:
Luigi @LuigiM227

a hater: "Beyoncé posted a picture of her babies? Who cares?!" me:

17.

Beyoncè as she posted this pic of the twins Sir Carter &amp; Rumi
Princess of Crunk&amp;B @ZayRIOT

Beyoncè as she posted this pic of the twins Sir Carter &amp; Rumi

18.

Beyonce probably up feeding the twins and watching the world go crazy over the twins pic like "I did that" #Beyonce… https://t.co/kM3WvdxME8
.. @chey_on

Beyonce probably up feeding the twins and watching the world go crazy over the twins pic like "I did that" #Beyonce… https://t.co/kM3WvdxME8

19.

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter C… https://t.co/AOLsxitFEp
Kingsley @kingsleyyy

Beyoncé wrote "Sir Carter and Rumi" not "Sir and Rumi Carter" so is Rumi not a Carter or is Sir Carter Sir Carter C… https://t.co/AOLsxitFEp

20.

I feel obligated to spread the word..to EVERYTHING LIVING.. BEYONCÉ POSTED A PICTURE OF SIR CARTER &amp; RUMI ON INSTAG… https://t.co/2M1Beq4mRb
queen quen @quenblackwell

I feel obligated to spread the word..to EVERYTHING LIVING.. BEYONCÉ POSTED A PICTURE OF SIR CARTER &amp; RUMI ON INSTAG… https://t.co/2M1Beq4mRb

21.

What Beyoncé wants, Beyoncé gets 🔥. She had this vision long ago 🌸🌼
Reggie 👑 @Infinite67

What Beyoncé wants, Beyoncé gets 🔥. She had this vision long ago 🌸🌼

22.

Blue can finally sneak into Sir Carter and Rumi's room to have this talk..
🌸 @TaetorThot_

Blue can finally sneak into Sir Carter and Rumi's room to have this talk..

23.

I swear i hate the internet, yall already on it with the pics😂 Sir Carter and Rumi #SirAndRumi #SirCarter #Beyonce… https://t.co/S8JQapH1iB
Regina George 👑 @WatseHisTime

I swear i hate the internet, yall already on it with the pics😂 Sir Carter and Rumi #SirAndRumi #SirCarter #Beyonce… https://t.co/S8JQapH1iB

24.

The Birth of Sir &amp; Rumi - Beyoncé 2017
Sir &amp; Rumi @ScammerBey

The Birth of Sir &amp; Rumi - Beyoncé 2017

25.

Me: Yawning about to go to sleep. Beyoncé posts Sir Carter and Rumi. Me:
RLW @MrRLWalton

Me: Yawning about to go to sleep. Beyoncé posts Sir Carter and Rumi. Me:

Congrats to Beyoncé and Jay-Z again on their new bundles of joy.

