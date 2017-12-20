Catt Sadler Has Left E! Entertainment After Learning Her Cohost Makes Almost Double Her Salary

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Sadler said she wondered how she could "operate with integrity and stay on at E!" if the network wasn't "willing to pay me the same as him? Or at least come close? How can I accept an offer that shows they do not value my contributions and paralleled dedication all these years?"

Sadler concluded saying, "I will find more work. I will create content with meaning. I will continue to pursue my passions while making my children proud. The way I see it, I have an obligation to be an agent for change."