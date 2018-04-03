BuzzFeed News

Cardi B Is Going To Cohost "The Tonight Show" With Jimmy Fallon And I'm Totally Okurrrr With That

Cardi B Is Going To Cohost "The Tonight Show" With Jimmy Fallon And I'm Totally Okurrrr With That

Breaking: Cardi B continues to make money moves.

By Michael Blackmon

Headshot of Michael Blackmon

Michael Blackmon

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 3, 2018, at 12:41 p.m. ET

Cardi B, America's Most Charming New Artist*, is going to cohost The Tonight Show alongside funnyman Jimmy Fallon on Monday's upcoming episode, the show announced Tuesday.

*An award I just bestowed on her.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The news is a first for the long-standing, flagship late-night show, with NBC telling the New York Times the show has never before had a cohost.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

During the April 9 show Cardi will chat with Fallon, perform, and then later she'll ~interview~ the guests for that particular episode.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Cardi B's upcoming album, Invasion of Privacy, comes out on April 6.

The Bronx native rose to fame after the massive success of her No. 1 single "Bodak Yellow."

The upcoming show will be Cardi's third visit to The Tonight Show. Her first was a performance with G-Eazy from September 2017, and the second was the must-watch video below — which already has an impressive 16 million views.

Cardi's fans are PUMPED about her upcoming hosting duties.

@FallonTonight @iamcardib WHAAAAATTT !!!!!
⇦IG : mynameisneisha @MyNameIsNeisha

It's must-see TV.

@FallonTonight @iamcardib OMG this is gonna be LEGENDARY! ONE FOR THE BOOKS!!
Allyson Yates @rock_sister

But some are already demanding more.

@FallonTonight @iamcardib GIVE HER THE SHOW
𝕤𝕠𝕗𝕥 𝕓𝕠𝕚 @MartyMcthighs

That Cardi B reign just won't let up!

