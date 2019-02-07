Cardi B Opened Up About Her Postpartum Depression In A Stunning, Fairytale-Inspired Harper's Bazaar Piece

Cardi B on Thursday morning broke the internet when Harper's Bazaar released a set of stunning, fairytale-inspired images from the rapper's recent interview with the magazine for its 2019 spring fashion issue.

In it, Cardi opened up about adjusting to being one of the biggest stars on the planet and her rocky relationship with husband Offset of the rap group Migos.

But she also revealed she had experienced postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in July.

“I thought I was going to avoid it,” Cardi told the magazine. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’"

"But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders," she said.

According to the American Psychological Association, 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression. Some symptoms of the disorder include fear of not being a good mother; racing, scary thoughts; and anxiety or panic attacks.